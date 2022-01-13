The Mid-Morning Dump: Your 20th Ranked Iowa State Cyclones

BIG TIME Jamie Pollard announces that the Cyclones finished 20th in the Learfield Directors’ Cup, based on success from the fall sports.
Excited to share @CycloneATH finished 20th in the country based on our overall athletic success in our fall sports. Given we are ranked in @CycloneMBB @CycloneWBB @CycloneWR @CycloneTrackXC @CycloneGYM we are well positioned to maintain or improve our ranking this winter. pic.twitter.com/1JdzZ0YR1R— Jamie Pollard (@IASTATEAD) January 13, 2022
BOOM Cyclone grapplers pick up their 2nd straight shutout.
Back-to-Back Shutouts#RightNow pic.twitter.com/izhO5QBK5r— Iowa State Wrestling (@CycloneWR) January 13, 2022
ANOTHER SELLOUT Hope you bought your ticket to flash Horns Down at actual people who care about Texas.
We can always count on #CyclONEnation!!#Cyclones | #C5C pic.twitter.com/R4ZiXZecg1— Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) January 12, 2022
SHO-TIME Ohtani is bringing baseball back.
Presenting the final global @GQSports cover star: Shohei Ohtani https://t.co/9nC0Nni5u3 pic.twitter.com/CGTwO2gsxW— GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) January 12, 2022
AWE, POOR PURPLE KANSAS Wildcats blow a lead in Bramlage Coliseum.
Sad!
A look at tonight’s 6️⃣0️⃣ - 5️⃣7️⃣ win over Kansas State. #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/q28q2G14J7— TCU Basketball (@TCUBasketball) January 13, 2022
HOUSTON, WE DON’T HAVE A PROBLEM Houston high school stars will shine this weekend.
There will be at least one player from the Houston area in every NFL playoff game this weekend.https://t.co/G9wPEexGtC— Chron (@chron) January 12, 2022
NERDS The Pittsburgh Steelers appealed a T.J. Watt tackle for loss, that would have given him the single-season record, but got denied. Stats are for losers.
