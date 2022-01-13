 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Mid-Morning Dump: Your 20th Ranked Iowa State Cyclones

20th in everything, not bad.

By Aiden_Wyatt

Iowa State Athletics

BIG TIME Jamie Pollard announces that the Cyclones finished 20th in the Learfield Directors’ Cup, based on success from the fall sports.

BOOM Cyclone grapplers pick up their 2nd straight shutout.

ANOTHER SELLOUT Hope you bought your ticket to flash Horns Down at actual people who care about Texas.

Around the Country

SHO-TIME Ohtani is bringing baseball back.

AWE, POOR PURPLE KANSAS Wildcats blow a lead in Bramlage Coliseum. Sad!

HOUSTON, WE DON’T HAVE A PROBLEM Houston high school stars will shine this weekend.

NERDS The Pittsburgh Steelers appealed a T.J. Watt tackle for loss, that would have given him the single-season record, but got denied. Stats are for losers.

