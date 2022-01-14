Wrestling Preview: Wyoming

WHAT: Iowa State Wrestling vs. University of Wyoming

WHERE: Arena Auditorium, Laramie, Wyoming

WHEN: Friday January 14th @ 8 PM

HOW TO WATCH: FloWrestling

The Iowa State wrestlers are packing up their game to head out west, kicking off the Big 12 dual season against a salty Wyoming lineup. The Cowboys return 7 national qualifiers. Last year’s squad placed 4th in the Big 12 tournament, just behind the Cyclones. Iowa State is up to #8 (!) in InterMat’s dual rankings. The Cowboys are #20 in InterMat’s dual rankings. They’ve won this dual the last two times it took place (2016 and 2017). They will, however, likely be without 2 ranked wrestlers as Cole Moody and Brian Andrews are not listed in Wyoming’s probables. Wyoming is billing this as the “Dual in the Dome” making it the premier home meet of their season. The atmosphere will be electric in Laradise.

Projected Matchups

Individual rankings from FloWrestling. Iowa State listed first.

125: Kysen Terukina (HM) vs Jake Svihel or Brendon Garcia

This is the biggest hole in Wyoming’s lineup. Look for Terukina to score bonus here.

133: Ramazan Attasauov vs Job Greenwood (HM)

A great chance for Attasauov to get a quality win here. Greenwood notched a big win over #6 McGee of Arizona State in November, but followed it up with a 1-2 performance at the CKLV Invite. Hopefully Attasauov is back to full strength and can build momentum for the second half of the season.

141: Ian Parker (#17) vs Chase Zollman (HM) or Darren Green

Parker majored national qualifier Zollman at Big 12s last season. Would like to see a repeat of that performance as continues to show he’s All-American material at 141.

149: Jarrett Degen (#24) vs Jaron Jensen

A pair of 6th year seniors square off here. Degen should take care of business and keep Iowa State in the win column.

157: David Carr (#1) vs Jacob Wright (#13)

Wright made the blood round at NCAAs last season. Carr majored him two years ago, but the wrestler we’re seeing now is a different monster entirely. I expect Carr to make a strong push for a tech/pin to continue his Hodge Trophy campaign.

165: Isaac Judge or Austin Kraisser vs Cooper Voorhees

It doesn’t sound like we will see national qualifier Cole Moody for the Cowboys, but Voorhees is a solid replacement. I’d consider this one a toss-up. This spot has been consistently inconsistent for Iowa State so far this season.

174: Joel Devine (#18) or Julien Broderson vs Hayden Hastings (#12)

Julien Broderson saw his first dual meet action of the season on Wednesday, picking up a win against Cal-Bakersfield. Hastings defeated him 6-1 last season at Big 12s. If whoever Dresser sends out could beat Hastings, they’ll be due for a jump in the rankings.

184: Marcus Coleman (#8) vs Tate Samuelson (#16)

Both these guys are 3x national qualifiers looking to finally land on the podium at the end of the year. Coleman has been super impressive down at 184 this season. I’d consider him a slight favorite over the returning Big 12 runner-up.

197: Yonger Bastida (#12) vs Stephen Buchanan (#4) *KEY MATCHUP*

Bastida will try for his second top 5 win of the season against Wyoming’s only All-American last year. Buchanan is certified T-U-F-F. Can Bastida shut him down like AJ Ferrari (barf) did earlier this year? More likely, this will be a high-scoring match where both guys let the fur fly. These are just two of the five Big 12 wrestlers ranked in the top 12 at this weight class.

285: Sam Schuyler (HM) vs Terren Swartz

I would like to see Schuyler wrestle perennial Big 12 heavyweight contender and current national #10 Brian Andrews, but Swartz is listed as the probable starter. Take care of business here.

Prediction

Iowa State 22, Wyoming 9

I’m not sure if this is a trap meet or just a great matchup. Solid teams have gone to Laramie and underperformed. In addition to the altitude (7,220’), this will be one of the most hostile environments the Cyclones wrestle in this season. I think Iowa State avoids the upset, but Wyoming certainly has a path to victory. This will get hairy if they don’t take care of the swing matches or Wyoming ends up with their full lineup. There will be great matches throughout. You’re not going to want to miss this one.