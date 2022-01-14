The Mid-Morning Dump: State Wide Snow Day

Iowa State Athletics

WRECKING BALL RETURNS There’s no doubt McDonald will be gunning for that sack record.

He's Back....@WILL_JUN1OR



Big 12 Career Sack Leaders

34.0- Brian Smith, Missouri

34.0- Aaron Hunt, Texas Tech

33.0- Von Miller, Texas A&M

29.5- Darren Howard, K-State

29.0- Will McDonald IV, Iowa State#McSack



January 14, 2022

ADD HIM TO THE LIST Lindell Wigginton could see some NBA minutes soon.

STAYING HOME The latest reports are showing Jon Heacock will stay at ISU as defensive coordinator.

SOUNDS FAMILIAR Sought after WR/TE recruit Kai Black had some praise for the homely feel of Ames and the football staff.

Around the Country

BYE BYE NOVAK A strong forehand, or backhand swing from the Australian government against the Tennis star.

BREAKING: Novak Djokovic faces deportation after the Australian government revoked his visa for a second time.

FUN FACT Campazzo is only 37K points away from becoming the NBAs all time leading scorer.

Campazzo steal and nutmeg

NOT TO BE A HINDSIGHT HARRY But... I also would’ve taken the Texans job if I knew this would happen.

The #Texans owe David Culley another $17 million over the next three years, per source.



The #Texans owe David Culley another $17 million over the next three years, per source.

So Culley walks away with roughly $22 million for one season as Houston's head coach.

HOLD ON TO YOUR HORSES This years NFL postseason has more storylines and question marks than anyone can keep track of.

PLENTY OF FIRE POWER The stars will be aligning for the NHL All Star game.