The Mid-Morning Dump: State Wide Snow Day

The entire state of Iowa is under a blanket of snow today.

By cyote.williams

Iowa State Athletics

WRECKING BALL RETURNS There’s no doubt McDonald will be gunning for that sack record.

ADD HIM TO THE LIST Lindell Wigginton could see some NBA minutes soon.

STAYING HOME The latest reports are showing Jon Heacock will stay at ISU as defensive coordinator.

SOUNDS FAMILIAR Sought after WR/TE recruit Kai Black had some praise for the homely feel of Ames and the football staff.

Around the Country

BYE BYE NOVAK A strong forehand, or backhand swing from the Australian government against the Tennis star.

FUN FACT Campazzo is only 37K points away from becoming the NBAs all time leading scorer.

NOT TO BE A HINDSIGHT HARRY But... I also would’ve taken the Texans job if I knew this would happen.

HOLD ON TO YOUR HORSES This years NFL postseason has more storylines and question marks than anyone can keep track of.

PLENTY OF FIRE POWER The stars will be aligning for the NHL All Star game.

