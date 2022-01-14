Twister Sisters Before The Storm: Oklahoma State

Last Time Out

Iowa State traveled to Manhattan, Kansas to take on purple Kansas in a top 25 matchup featuring two of the nation’s top players in Ashley Joens and Ayoka Lee. The first half didn’t look so good for the Clonies, going into the half down 35-24. The second half was electric for ISU, as the game came down to the wire. Morgan Kane hit just her 2nd three-pointer of the season to bring the game within a point with just over a minute to play. Iowa State was able to piece together a few defensive stops and found themselves with the ball late and a chance to go ahead late. Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw had a check to cash and THE BANK WAS OPEN! That three with 5 ticks left would be all the Cyclones needed, bringing home the out-right lead to the Big 12 in the process.

Ashley Joens led the way per usual with 27 points on 6-9 shooting from long range while grabbing 8 rebounds. Lexi Donarski added 13 points, and the hero of the night Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw added 12 points off the bench in 20 solid minutes.

About Oklahoma State

The Cowgirls come in at 6-7, 1-3 in Big 12 play. They were unable to notch a Power 5 victory before the start of conference play, but have since picked up a win against Texas Tech to avoid being winless in the conference. The only winless team left? The Baylor Lady Bears. Poverty franchise. Anyway, the Cowgirls have struggled to score thus far into the year. Through 13 games, they have scored 70 just once, a 75-33 win over Southern. At 58.1 points per game, they rank 271st in the country. That’s only 82.6 points per 100 possessions. They only get about 70 possessions a game, ranking 224th in terms of pace. Their defense isn’t too shabby, but the offense looks like a bunch of wet blankets running around. Sound familiar? (I love you more than anything Coach Otz)

Opponent Player to Watch

Lauren Fields has been the one bright spot for the Cowgirls on the offensive end, scoring nearly 17 points a game, albeit on 39% shooting. The 5-9 guard has made a big leap from her sophomore year into her junior year, increasing her average above her previous career-high in points coming into the season.

In her most recent game, she poured in a career-high 26 points on 5-7 from three-point land to go with 5 rebounds and 4 assists in a one-point loss to TCU. She only shoots 25% on the year from beyond the arc, but as of late she’s been able to take and make the three. As always in the Big 12, this will be a good challenge for the Cyclone guards on both ends of the floor.

What Will Happen

Cyclones take care of business down at “Historical” Gallagher-Iba Arena. “Cowgirls, cow-women, hell even a pig in a dress. Don’t matta. Clones in fo’.”

Iowa State University - 82

Oklahoma State University - 55

Pick Three

Ashley Joens scores 25+ Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw stays hot off the bench and puts in another good 20+ minutes. Someone does the “holster your gun” celebration (please let it be Maddie Frederick).

Game Notes

The Matchup: No. 9 Iowa State (15-1, 2-0 Big 12) @ Oklahoma State (6-7, 1-3 Big 12)

Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena - Stillwater, Oklahoma

When: Saturday, Jan. 15 at 1:00 p.m.

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Talent: Mike Wolfe, Bryndon Manzer

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network/Varsity Radio App Talent: Noah Wolf, Jamie Steyer Johnson

Live Stats: Oklahoma State