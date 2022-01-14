Wrestlers Throttle #20 Wyoming

Iowa state validated their top 10 ranking by throttling the #20 Wyoming Cowboys 32 to 6. The Cyclones won 8 of 10 matches, racking up bonus points along the way. Kysen Terukina started the night with a nailbiter comeback 7-6 victory over Jake Svihel at 125. Ramazan Attasauov set the tone for the night with his finest match of the season so far. He tallied 4 takedowns including one from a beautiful Russian tie setup. Two nearfall from a brutal back bow, riding time and an escape made the final score 12-3.

Ian Parker looked strong at 141 against national qualifier Chase Zollman. Up 4-0 with a boatload of riding time, Parker got 3 takedowns in the third period for the major decision. The man of the weekend, Jarrett Degen gave up a pair of takedowns against Wyoming veteran Jaron Jensen, but got 3 of his own for the 7-4 victory.

Wyoming’s ranked Jacob Wright did not wrestle tonight, so Darren Green was sent out against national champion David Carr. Carr scored 3 first period takedowns before going feet to back with a cradle in the second period for the pin. Say it with me folks.. 2022 Hodge Trophy Winner David Carr.

The shock of the night was 165er Isaac Judge sticking #15 in the country Cole Moody in just 84 seconds! After an early Judge takedown Moody got to his feet, but Judge changed pressure to snap him straight to his back, switching to a whip over to secure the fall.

Heading into 174 the Cyclones led 26-0. Joel Devine took the mat against #12 Hayden Hastings. Devine nearly scored with a Dresser Dump in the first period but ran out of room. After preventing the escape in the second, Hastings scored one of his own in the third and got a riding time point for the pedestrian 2-0 win.

Ames’s own Marcus Coleman took on returning national qualifier Tate Samuelson at 184. He took a 1-0 lead into the final two minutes. Coleman got two swipes from the ref but not two back?? Must’ve been two one counts, and honestly, been there as a ref. Coleman used a great double leg to seal the 4-2 victory.

In tonight’s key matchup Yonger Bastida fell just short in overtime to #3 Stephen Buchanan. Bastida scored with 30 seconds left in the first period, but Buchanan matched him with 30 left in regulation. Both wrestlers looked gassed in overtime. Bastida knew he couldn’t let it go to rideouts and Buchanan scored off his desperation shot to win the match. Lean and mean Sam Schuyler dominated Wyoming’s Terren Swartz in neutral, winning 12-5.

The victory moves Iowa State to 6-1 in dual action, 1-0 in Big 12 duals. They wrestle next on Sunday in Jarrett Degen’s hometown of Belgrade, Montana against Montana State-Northern and Providence.