Cyclones Roll Past Cowgirls 74-60

The Cyclones escaped the Iowa snow storm to head to Stillwater to face the OSU Cowgirls. Oklahoma State who are sitting just above the bottom of the Big 12 with only a win against Texas Tech in conference play so far were going to have their hands full against a top 10 Iowa State.

OSU scored the first basket but that lead wouldn't last long, and wouldn’t return for the rest of the first half as the Cyclones started playing some lockdown defense. Sitting at 24-8 at the end of the first quarter thanks to some solid outside shooting and strong interior defense. Iowa State shot the ball incredibly well which helped them secure their large lead, being 48% from the field, 50% from behind the arc and a perfect 5/5 from the stripe. The Cowgirls showed some fight by keeping the second quarter tied 19-19 with help from sophomore Taylen Collins who had 10 of their 27 first half points, however this still left Iowa State up 16 at the end of the first half.

The hot shooting and elite defense continued in the second half. Every time that Oklahoma State started to string together some solid possessions the Cyclones answered back and answered with authority. OSU won the third quarter due to continued solid play from Collins who finished with an impressive 21 and 8, and an improved second half from Macie James who gathered 4 of the Cowgirls 5 total threes. Iowa State continued to stay consistent with their shooting like they have all season. Their shooting percentages much like their lead stayed high and untouched. Lexi Donarski being the main culprit with a game high 23, including going 5/10 from deep.

The two main differences in this game that lead to the large win for Iowa State was going an impressive 19/20 from the free throw line and having 4 starters in double figures. Having a wealth of offensive options and shooters has been a big factor in the Twister Sisters record setting start to the season. Getting that type of production from your starters while also being lights out from free points is always going to be a recipe for success, and will lead to another W if they can replicate this performance when they play against Texas on the 19th.

5-0 in conference play, undefeated in their last 10. Roll Clones.

GAME STATS

Iowa State Cyclones

Oklahoma State Cowgirls