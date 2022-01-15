No. 15 Iowa State Grinds Out Win Over No. 21 Texas

No. 15 Iowa State picked up another win over a top-25 opponent in a 79-70 victory over No. 21 Texas.

This game was about as much of a must-win that a game can be in mid-January, as a lost would’ve sent Iowa State to 1-4 before heading to Lubbock on Tuesday.

Iowa State’s offense came out of the gates sluggish, going scoreless through the first few minutes of the game, but got in a rhythm for the remainder of the half. Iowa State led at the break 38-31, it should’ve been 41-31, but the Big 12 hates fun.

Oh come on, the refs couldn't just count this one?!? What a shot by Jaz Kunc! #Cyclones pic.twitter.com/zEF8WAAoFp — Mark Freund (@MarkFreundTV) January 15, 2022

In the second half, Texas clawed back at stretches, but Iowa State led the entire second half, with their largest lead reaching 14.

Gabe Kalscheur led the way for Iowa State with 22 points on 6-12 shooting from deep. It was a much needed game for Kalscheur’s confidence, as it seems like he has broken out of his mid-season slump.

Tyrese Hunter was the only other Cyclone in double figures with 13 points. He also added a career high in assists, with 8.

The Cyclones had one of their best days offensively, shooting 56.9% from the floor and 43.5% from three. Perhaps the most impressive stat from the day was that Iowa State assisted on 22 of the 29 made field goals.

Iowa State forced 20 turnovers, which was 11 over Texas’ season average. Texas did shoot the ball well though, shooting 46.2% from the floor.

Iowa State moves to 2-3 in conference play and travels to Lubbock on Tuesday to play Texas Tech at 8 p.m.