The Mid-Morning Dump: Taco (Tech) Tuesday

Iowa State Athletics

THE GOOD, THE BAD And the January 5th meeting of these two teams. Iowa State looks to sweep the Red Raiders, now at full health.

LOCKED AT 15 Iowa State went 1-1 on the week with a good showing at The Phog. They stay put in the AP.

MAKING HISTORY The Twister Sisters are 16-1 for the first time in program history. This week their conference schedule ramps up, but if they go 2-0, they could be a top 5 team by this time next week.

For the first time in program history … 16-1!



pic.twitter.com/Ok3Dk5udHT — Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) January 16, 2022

⬆️2⃣ this week to #7 in the @AP_Top25! Our highest AP ranking since January 2002!



pic.twitter.com/mfDJP8ft4x — Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) January 17, 2022

WELCOME TO IOWA A handful of Cyclones made their way to Ames for early enrollment. They were greeted with a Saskatchewan Screamer. (Hey, phrasing)

NETS MINUTE The Big 3 is down to 0 KD’s, 1 James Harden, and .5 Kyrie Irving’s. Cool cool cool cool.

HUBBA HUBBA Chubba Purdy is transferring to Nebraska. GBR.

WILDCARD WEEKEND I didn’t watch a single game, because college basketball was on, plus I was working. But here’s some stuff that happened.

HOW BOUT THEM COWBOYS There’s lots of way to lose a football game, the Cowboys tried to do it every way.

CAMERAS ARE BECOMING TOO POWERFUL It’s an odd day when cameras make reality look like it’s made up of PS2 graphics.

This photo doesn’t even look real pic.twitter.com/IxofVX6DSI — Èvan Sowards (@Burner_Sowards) January 17, 2022

HERE’S A THING I DID I tried to stay warm this weekend as Friday night hoops came to a halt in the metro, but the Roughriders (Future Cyclone Ariana Jackson included) had some outdoor hoops of their own.

Since @KCCINews Friday Night Hoops was snowed out, and the @trhsroughriders girls still wanted to be on the show, we made it happen. Snowball!@IGHSAU pic.twitter.com/E4MZQSZi49 — Scott Reister (@scottreister) January 15, 2022

CHRIS CREAMER SPORTS LOGO OF THE WEEK The Auburn Tigers, who chant War Eagle, have an incredibly boring history of logos. I don’t know how you could mess up the absurdity of a Tiger-War-Eagle hybrid logo, but they’ve chosen not to. My reason for picking Auburn is; they were absolutely robbed from being the AP #1 team for the first time in school history this week. They’re number one in my book, but not Jesse Newell’s.