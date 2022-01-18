Men’s Basketball Preview: We’re Talkin’ Texas Tech Pt. 2

Cyclones’ Last Time Out

All Cyclone games this season are likely to have some ugly stretches. A game that felt like it was in Iowa State’s hands most of the way led to some disjointed chaos from about the 8 minute media timeout to the 4 minute media timeout. A host of fouls, reviews, extra possessions, and turnovers made a sure win feel more like a slimy steal of a victory.

However, a win is a win is a win, and this game had plenty of positivity. Gabe Kalscheur was HOT Kalscheur he shot 50% from the floor, and 50% from the field leading all scorers with 22 points. Tyrese Hunter’s vision and passing was on full display with masterful dimes in the half court offense ending with 13 points and 8 assists.

Red Raiders’ Last Time Out

Here’s a thing that can only happen in the Big 12. After a disappointing loss to a subpar Kansas State team in Manhattan, the Red Raiders went up in the AP poll. That mostly has to do with Tech’s wins against Baylor (@ Baylor!!) and a home win against Kansas with the same undermanned squad that the Cyclones beat. It’s been a rollercoaster 5 games for first year head coach Mark Adams who’s just getting back his full strength roster.

However, the “Tech is without their best 2 players” narrative is starting to have some plot holes. Kevin McCullar and Terrence Shannon Jr. combined for only 8 points on 4-12 shooting. It’s very likely Shannon is not at full strength yet, but McCullar playing 35 minutes against the Wildcats would suggest that he’s back to full speed.

Player to Watch

Bryson Williams is either getting you 10 points or 20 points. I think he’s getting 20 tomorrow. He led Tech in scoring against Kansas State in a losing effort, but kept it close for the Red Raiders down the stretch. He’s been shooting it well from 3 point land, but at 6’8 he can finish around the hoop, or more likely, get fouled around the hoop against Iowa State’s... inconsistent interior defense. Unless Kunc takes a charge. Ugh, hate charges.

Pick 3

Kalscheur comes back to Earth Tyrese Hunter has a bad game due to Tech’s ball pressure Brockington double double

What Will Happen?

Have you ever been in a snowball fight, except instead of snow, it’s hot coals with rusted nails hammered into them? That’s what I expect to happen. This game is going to be uglier than the clientele sifting through Wal Mart’s Hawkeye apparel. Take the under, and brace yourselves. Hopefully both offenses can make open shots, if they get any, but if not, we could be watching the shitty sequel to the horror film that debuted January 5th. No way we go 13 minutes without a made field goal, right? Right!? Something, something 63 yard field goal to win, whatever.

Texas Tech- 51

Iowa State- 48