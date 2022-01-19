Twister Sisters Before The Storm: Texas

Last Time Out

Iowa State traveled to Stillwater to take on the struggling OSU Cowgirls, bringing back home a capital “W” to push them to 5-0 in the conference and 16-1 overall, the best start in school history. Lexi Donarski led the way with 23 points on 5-10 shooting from long range in her 4th 20+ point game of the season. Morgan Kane notched a double-double, scoring 15 points and snagging 10 boards. Emily Ryan stuffed the stat sheet, per usual, pouring in 13 points while grabbing 6 rebounds and dishing out 4 assists. Ashley Joens scored 12 points while playing 39 of the 40 minutes.

Cyclones are up to #7 in the country after wins against K-State and Okie State, the highest rank since 2002.

About Texas

The 15th-ranked Longhorns come in at 12-3, sitting with a 2-2 record in conference play. After opening up with a win against Oklahoma State, Texas then dropped a pair of games to Texas Tech and - get this - Kansas. Do the Jayhawks own real estate in Austin? People are asking. Since then, Texas got back on track with a win over West Virginia.

One thing about the Lady Horns is when they do win, they really bring it down on teams. At 21.7 points, the Longhorns average the 3rd biggest winning margin in the country. Iowa State averages 20.2 in that department. Texas is similar to Iowa State in that they rely on their offense more than a lot of teams. They score nearly 78 points per game, a lot coming from within the 3 point line. Granted, compared to Iowa State no one makes and takes as many threes as we’re used to.

Opponent Player to Watch

Joanne Allen-Taylor is the leader for the Longhorns. She’s played since she stepped on campus as a freshman, and is now the head honcho for Vic Schaefer’s squad. The 5-8 senior is 3rd on the team in scoring at 10.6 points per game. I think the only fair comparison to Allen-Taylor is George Conditt. The stats don’t really show her importance on the court. She’s the one picking up her teammates and making sure everything is going correctly.

What Will Happen

Cyclones outlast the Longhorns in a shootout. “Ok cool. Horns Down! Clones in fo’.”

Iowa State University - 81

University of Texas - 74

Pick Three

Hilton gets bumpin’ tonight. Aubrey Joens finds her touch again. Morgan Kane notches a double-double.

Game Notes

The Matchup: No. 7 Iowa State (16-1, 5-0 Big 12) vs. No. 15 Texas (12-3, 2-2 Big 12)

Where: Hilton Coliseum - Ames, Iowa

When: Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 6:30 p.m.

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Talent: B.J. Schaben, Molly Parrott

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network/Varsity Radio App Talent: Noah Wolf, Jamie Steyer Johnson

Live Stats: Cyclonestats.com