The Mid-Morning Dump: Horns Down

Iowa State Athletics

Congrats Izaiah Last night, Izaiah Brockington reached 1,000 career points.

Izaiah Brockington scored his 1,000th career point in the first half. #Cyclones pic.twitter.com/NHoal4uYFo — Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) January 19, 2022

Tough Road Loss The Cyclone men dropped to 2-4 in conference play last night at Texas Tech.

HORNS DOWN It’s gameday for the Cyclone women’s basketball team, tune in to ESPN+ to watch the top 15 matchup.

Its a Great Night to be a Student Cyclone WBB giving out lots of free stuff at the game tonight.

This Wed, ISU WBB vs Texas at 6:30 pic.twitter.com/ZIArM83xfA — Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) January 18, 2022 Around the Country

Brady vs. Time Brady continues to amaze despite his age.

Now this is remarkable pic.twitter.com/umskhWnnzp — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 18, 2022

Upset Alert No. 6 Duke falls at Florida State in OT.

Full Recovery for Budda Baker Cardinals safety makes a public statement after his scary injury.

Big 12 Realignment Divisions starting to take shape for the new look conference.

Florida State University FSU hangs a new banner causing lots of twitter arguments, these comment sections are kinda fun.