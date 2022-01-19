The Mid-Morning Dump: Horns Down

Congrats Izaiah Last night, Izaiah Brockington reached 1,000 career points.
Izaiah Brockington scored his 1,000th career point in the first half. #Cyclones pic.twitter.com/NHoal4uYFo— Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) January 19, 2022
Tough Road Loss The Cyclone men dropped to 2-4 in conference play last night at Texas Tech.
HORNS DOWN It’s gameday for the Cyclone women’s basketball team, tune in to ESPN+ to watch the top 15 matchup.
— Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) January 19, 2022
#15 Texas
Ames, Iowa
️ Hilton Coliseum
⏰ 6:30 PM
https://t.co/ZvH6Y4xxEU
Big 12 Now on ESPN+
https://t.co/xpMmSXc0AS
https://t.co/YBBswBQ6Iw
️ ️ pic.twitter.com/CvL2UueOsN
Its a Great Night to be a Student Cyclone WBB giving out lots of free stuff at the game tonight.
Attention students— Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) January 18, 2022
!
!
!
!
This Wed, ISU WBB vs Texas at 6:30 pic.twitter.com/ZIArM83xfA
Brady vs. Time Brady continues to amaze despite his age.
Now this is remarkable pic.twitter.com/umskhWnnzp— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 18, 2022
Upset Alert No. 6 Duke falls at Florida State in OT.
Full Recovery for Budda Baker Cardinals safety makes a public statement after his scary injury.
Big 12 Realignment Divisions starting to take shape for the new look conference.
Florida State University FSU hangs a new banner causing lots of twitter arguments, these comment sections are kinda fun.
What a banner at Florida State pic.twitter.com/SEQHf0RhIm— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 19, 2022
