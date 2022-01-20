The Mid-Morning Dump: Twister Sisters Down

Iowa State Athletics

DAMN Cyclones drop their first Big 12 game of the season.

Final Score from Ames



pic.twitter.com/JRiH92OYCZ — Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) January 20, 2022

SHOUTOUT TO THE STUDENTS As the Cyclones come back from break, the students showed out for some free hats.

UPDATE FROM JP The ISU Athletics Director gives an update on the Cyclone Club.

Iowa State Athletics Cyclone Club Update - January 2022 https://t.co/AsqmRARoSX via @YouTube — Jamie Pollard (@IASTATEAD) January 19, 2022

Around the Country

YOU START TO FEEL BAD, AND THEN YOU DON’T The team out east lost on a questionable foul call last night.

Should this have been called a foul on Iowa? pic.twitter.com/k82Ar2YqPw — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) January 20, 2022

GEORGIA LEGEND Stetson Bennet announces he’ll run it back with the Dawgs next year.

Georgia QB Stetson Bennett announces he will return next season for Bulldogs — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) January 19, 2022

LIFE COMES AT YOU FAST JT Daniels announces he is leaving Georgia.

Georgia QB JT Daniels is in the NCAA transfer portal. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 19, 2022

HAVE A NIGHT, ZEBRAS! LSU head coach Will Wade earned a technical in a loss, and we get a pair of ejections in the NBA.

Jimmy Butler picked up two quick technical fouls on this play and was ejected pic.twitter.com/5tVmRcEOco — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 20, 2022

Anthony Edwards was ejected after this play pic.twitter.com/icpIMAio4i — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 20, 2022

RE-HE-HEALLY Bruce Feldman says Jim Harbough would ditch Michigan for greener grass in Las Vegas.

Jim Harbaugh will likely take the Raiders HC job if offered per @BruceFeldmanCFB pic.twitter.com/VX2oeBGdW3 — PFF (@PFF) January 20, 2022

LIL DRIP DROP Team USA unveils their Olympic look.