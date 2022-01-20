 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Mid-Morning Dump: Twister Sisters Down

That one hurt.

By Aiden_Wyatt

Iowa State Athletics

DAMN Cyclones drop their first Big 12 game of the season.

SHOUTOUT TO THE STUDENTS As the Cyclones come back from break, the students showed out for some free hats.

UPDATE FROM JP The ISU Athletics Director gives an update on the Cyclone Club.

Around the Country

YOU START TO FEEL BAD, AND THEN YOU DON’T The team out east lost on a questionable foul call last night.

GEORGIA LEGEND Stetson Bennet announces he’ll run it back with the Dawgs next year.

LIFE COMES AT YOU FAST JT Daniels announces he is leaving Georgia.

HAVE A NIGHT, ZEBRAS! LSU head coach Will Wade earned a technical in a loss, and we get a pair of ejections in the NBA.

RE-HE-HEALLY Bruce Feldman says Jim Harbough would ditch Michigan for greener grass in Las Vegas.

LIL DRIP DROP Team USA unveils their Olympic look.

