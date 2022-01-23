9 Iowa State Takes On North Dakota State

Preview of Big 12 Matchup

The Iowa State Cyclones will be facing North Dakota State on January 23rd at 2 P.M. at Hilton Coliseum and will be televised on ESPN+. Iowa State is trying to continue its winning streak while still being undefeated in Big 12 play. They have really started to look good the last few duals and I fully expect them to bring that same effort in this one. North Dakota State is 6-2 and is looking to give Iowa State their first loss in the Big 12. This won’t be an easy feat since the Cyclones have been on a roll.

Lineup

(Ranking Based on Flowrestling)

125: #22 Kysen Terukina (ISU) Vs Lucas Rodriguez (NDSU)

133: Ramazan Attasauov (ISU) Vs Kellyn March (NDSU)

141: #14 Ian Parker (ISU) Vs Dylan Droegemueller (NDSU)

149: #24 Jarrett Degen (ISU) Vs Gaven Sax (NDSU)

157: #1 David Carr (ISU) Vs #9 Jared Franek (NDSU)

165: Austin Kraisser (ISU) Vs #16 Luke Weber (NDSU)

174: #18 Joel Devine (ISU) Vs Austin Brenner (NDSU)

184: #8 Marcus Coleman (ISU) Vs DJ Parker (NDSU)

197: #13 Yonger Bastida (ISU) Vs #22 Owen Pentz (NDSU)

285: Sam Schuyler (ISU) Vs #19 Brandon Metz (NDSU)

Prediction

Iowa State will have a really good test ahead of them as North Dakota State is no pushover. They have a good wrestling program and will want to win this dual but I believe that Iowa State has too much firepower on their squad. Iowa State needs to do its job and get the win.

Final Score: Iowa State 28-6 NDSU