Baylor Hot Shooting Too Much For Clones

The first quarter saw the return of Ashley Joens into the Iowa State lineup. The game started off with a slow scoring pace and cold shooting caused by solid defense from both teams. Beatriz Jordao got both of the Cyclones first two buckets to start the game. As the quarter progressed Baylor was able to open up a five point lead entering the final minute of the quarter, only for Iowa State to hit consecutive shots from behind the arc to take a one point lead into the break.

Baylor found an offensive rhythm quickly in the second and started the quarter on a 13-2 run. The run finally stopped about half way through the quarter and the teams traded buckets for the following five minutes to enter the half ISU 28, BU 39. Ashley Joens led the Clones in the first half with 8 points, while Jordan Lewis led Baylor with 13 points and a strong 3-4 shooting from deep. Baylor was able to outscore the Clones 15-27 in the second.

The Clones came out of the half cold, including a scoring drought of over 5 minutes and a Baylor run of 19-0. It felt like Baylor couldn’t miss in the quarter, and the Cyclones couldn’t get the momentum to turn. The Clones got outscored exactly 15-27 again in the third to enter the final quarter of the contest down 43-66.

The final quarter continued many of the trends set earlier in the game as Baylor was able to shoot unreal percentages throughout the whole game that are hard to compete with. Strong performances from Jordan Lewis, Sarah Andrews, and NaLyssa Smith proved to be too much fire power for the Clones this afternoon. Baylor jumped ahead and were able to stay in front with over 50% shooting from deep.

Despite Ashley Joens putting up 19 in her return, the Clones fall 61-87. Onto Kansas.