Cyclones Dominate Over The Bisons

Overview

Iowa State took down a very pesky North Dakota State team as they improved to a 9-1 record. This dual had many high-quality wrestlers and was very exciting to watch. Cyclone fabs should be very happy to see the effort that Iowa State put forward. As a previous wrestler, I found it very entertaining and even had me leaning on the couch a few times. If you haven’t had a chance to watch these guys, I would highly suggest going on ESPN+ in the near future.

Results

125: Kysen Terukina (ISU) DEC. 8-3 Lucas Rodriguez (NDSU)

133: Kellyn March (NDSU) FALL (1:07) Ramazan Attasauov (ISU)

141: Ian Parker (ISU) DEC. 7-4 Dylan Droegemueller (NDSU)

149: Jarrett Degen (ISU) DEC. 7-2 Gaven Sax (NDSU)

157: David Carr (ISU) DEC. 7-3 Jared Franek (NDSU)

165: Luke Weber (NDSU) DEC. 2-1 Isaac Judge (ISU)

174: Joel Devine (ISU) DEC. 6-0 Riely Habisch (NDSU)

184: Marcus Coleman (ISU) TECH FALL 16-0 (5:15) DJ Parker (NDSU)

197: Younger Bastida (ISU) DEC. 9-6 Owen Pentz (NDSU)

285: Sam Schuyler (ISU) DEC. 5-2 Brandon Metz (NDSU)

Final Score: ISU 26 NDSU 9

Match of the Day

There were quite a few good matches, but it has to be the Yonger Bastida match. He has taken huge strides in the last few weeks with the transition from freestyle to folkstyle. If you don’t know much about wrestling, transitioning from freestyle to folkstyle can be difficult, but Yonger Bastida has really improved and taken the next step to be a more dominant wrestler. Really exciting to see his growth during this season. If he can continue to take these steps, he can really go far in his career.

Next up is #22 Oklahoma in Norman, Oklahoma.