The Mid-Morning Dump: Best Football Game Ever, Cyclone Basketball Slumps

Iowa State Athletics

OFFENSIVE OFFENSE. Offensive woes plague Cyclones in brutal home loss to TCU.

CROOTIN’! But hey, Demarion Watson is dominating!

FOOTBALL COMMITT. Nice PWO get here from Iowa City High.

CYCLONE WOMEN GET ROLLED. Not a great showing down in Waco

WRASTLIN’. The lone Cyclone bright spot from the weekend.

GYMNASTICS. Auburn apparently has some devoted gymnastics fans. Just look at the replies and thank me later.

Final from Auburn.



Iowa State posts a season high 195.575, with 9 separate gymnasts setting new season or career highs.



️ ️ pic.twitter.com/fCGxkhjEpq — Cyclone Gymnastics (@CycloneGYM) January 22, 2022 Around The Country

BEST FOOTBALL GAME OF ALL TIME. Was played last night in Kansas City.

CAME DOWN TO A COIN FLIP. Change the overtime rules, now.

TYREEK HILL. Beat the Bills defense all night long and assualted them for a huge play.

HILL ESCAPES PENALTY YET AGAIN. As NFL officials miss an easy taunting call.

BEST TACKLE ALL GAME. Came from Stefon Diggs when a fan ran on the field.

FORGOT ABOUT THAT. Matthew Stafford and the Rams sent Brady packing.

SUH’S SIDE. Of his costly personal foul penalty.

PACKERS LOSE TO 49ERS. Rodgers fails to make the Super Bowl in what may be his last season in Green Bay.

JOE BURRRRRR. Cincinnati’s cool QB leads Bengals to AFC title game.

SPEAKING OF COOL. The Bengals kicker called his shot.

MAIL FORWARDED. Gonzaga doesn’t want John Stockton around due to failure to comply with mask protocols.

AYOKA LEE THOSE LADIES HAVE FAMILIES! Kansas State hooper Ayoka Lee scored an NCAA record 61 points against Oklahoma.