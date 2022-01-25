The Mid-Morning Dump: COLLEGE BASKETBALL NOISES

Iowa State Athletics

CYCLONE NATION Please show support for Cyclone superfan Nicholas Basset, the real MVP of this year’s Cy-Hawk College Gameday. Let him know we’re here for him and his family!

Our good friend @NicholasBasset3 is going through some tough times right now, and he could use all of our support. You can send him a digital card at the link below.



Make sure you let them know that it’s for Nicholas Basset at Iowa Methodist!https://t.co/D1hlxYZzYu — Wide Right & Natty Lite (@WideRtNattyLt) January 25, 2022

NEW RANKINGS The men and women both stay in the AP top 25, although the men are just barely hanging on.

We are at #13 in this week's @AP_Top25. Look forward to being back at Hilton on Wednesday!



pic.twitter.com/JnypPdqHvK — Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) January 24, 2022

NEVER TOO EARLY TO WORRY Are we going to be bad in football? I hope not.

I THINK THIS IS GOOD Right hand up I don’t really know how wrestling works, but this graphic has lots of names and lots of numbers. Also David Carr ranked 1 seems like a good thing.

Eight Cyclones ranked in the latest @FloWrestling rankings.#RightNow ️ pic.twitter.com/vgmvs9RFnv — Iowa State Wrestling (@CycloneWR) January 25, 2022 Around the Country

BIG 12 BASKETBALL A double OT thriller. Bad calls, plenty of reviews, Tech’s two best players playing terribly, two players with 30+ points. This game had EVERYTHING.

DO WE CARE? Brady and Rodgers seem like two of the least compelling stories in the NFL, but of course ESPN has them in their headlines. So here’s that, if you care.

AT LEAST SHE’S SELF AWARE Brittany Matthew’s husband won one of the most entertaining NFL games in recent memory, but then...

For societies sake the Bengals need to win next week pic.twitter.com/299LGpCR0Y — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 24, 2022

It is way too damn cold out for some millionaire’s wife to be spraying champagne on me. No thank you ma’am.

I just wish I could do what I want without getting attacked every week. — Brittany Matthews (@brittanylynne8) January 25, 2022

QUIET, TOO QUIET Trade talks are ramping up, but unless you count Bol Bol to the Celtics a big move, the trade scene has been quiet.

GET WELL DICKIE V Dickie V will be sidelined for the remainder of the season, but I have a feeling he won’t be missing many games.

THE REVOLUTION WILL BE TELEVISED As the old grumpy losers got sent home this weekend, a new era of Brady v. Manning might be taking place in the AFC.

SPORTS (jersey?) OF THE WEEK Our future Big 12 brethren are unveiling some HEAT. A 1970’s throwback. I, for one, cannot wait for the future Iowa State v. Cincy rivalry.