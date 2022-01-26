Twister Sisters Before The Storm: Kansas

Last Time Out

The Cyclones are coming off their first consecutive losses of the season, playing back to back games against a team ranked 15th in the country. The more recent of the two games featured the return of the Joens sisters. While the offense was able to put up a better scoring performance behind the 19 points from Ashley Joens in her return, the Clones suffered from uncharacteristically low 3pt percentage and overall shooting percentage.

The Cyclones, who have fallen to 13th in the poll after the loss, were outscored heavily in the second and third quarter causing the game to be too far out of reach entering the fourth.

About Kansas

Kansas may be unranked, but they are a solid team. KU will enter the game sitting at 12-4 overall and 3-3 in conference play. All three of their conference losses have been to other teams near the top of the Big 12. Kansas lost to both K-State and Oklahoma (who are tied for first in the conference with the Clones), as well as losing by three to Baylor. The Jayhawks won their most recent game against Texas Tech in Allen Fieldhouse 57-71.

Kansas has a well rounded team and finds its strengths in strong field goal percentage and good rim protection. The Jayhawks sit at 14th nationally in field goal percentage shooting 46% from the floor. They also post a solid 76% from the free throw line and 35% from behind the arc. Led by center Taiyanna Jackson, the Jayhawks are able to average 5.6 blocks per game, good for 12th nationally in blocks per game.

Opponent Player to Watch

Holly Kersgieter has scored double figures in 12 consecutive games now. Kersgieter is a 5’11” junior out of Oklahoma and has been on fire since KU’s loss to Tennessee on Friday Nov. 26th. Her average points per game is up to 14.5 on nearly 43% from the floor and nearly 38% from behind the arc.

Kersgieter’s season high came against Baylor on Sunday Jan. 16, she dropped 23 points and 5 boards while shooting 5-6 from deep. She has hit three or more shots from behind the arc in four of Kansas’ last seven games. It will be important for the Clones to not let her find her stroke early.

What Will Happen

The Cyclones swept the Jayhawks last year, the theme will continue when the Jayhawks come to Hilton this year.

“Jayhawk ain’t nothin’ but a blue chicken... Clones in fo’.”

Iowa State University - 74

Kansas University - 60

Pick Three

Ashley Joens posts a 20 point double double. Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw shoots over 50% from deep. Emily Ryan has 10 combined assists and steals.

Game Notes

The Matchup: Kansas (12-4, 3-3 Big 12) vs. No. 13 Iowa State (16-3, 5-2 Big 12)

Where: Hilton Coliseum - Ames, Iowa

When: Wednesday, January 26 at 6:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

Live Stats: Cyclonestats.com