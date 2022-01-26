The Mid-Morning Dump: Bounce Back Opportunities

Iowa State Athletics

GAMEDAY The men’s basketball team looks to get back on track in Stillwater today. Taking on the Cowboys, this matchup has given us some of the most memorable games over the last 10 years.

GAMEDAY TWICE The women’s basketball team hosts Kansas tonight at 6:30. Free admission for students and something extra for the first 250 inside!

TOP 10 Cyclone wrestling continues to climb in the polls, now at 7.

THATS A LOT OF VICTORIES The Cyclones wrestling team now has the second most all-time dual wins in NCAA history.

With Sunday's victory, the Cyclones became the second NCAA Division I wrestling program to reach 1,100 all-time dual victories.#RightNow pic.twitter.com/98A5JDxE90 — Iowa State Wrestling (@CycloneWR) January 25, 2022 Around the Country

FORMER CYCLONE Last night Talen Horton-Tucker (THT) was given a flagrant one for a hard foul on Jalen Suggs.

ON THIS DAY Today marks 2 years since Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s deaths.

Two years ago today, the world lost Kobe and Gianna Bryant pic.twitter.com/7Fd12A7RQS — ESPN (@espn) January 26, 2022

CONTENDER UCLA took home a big win last night over Arizona in a top 10 matchup, with that win UCLA now has the most AP Top 5 wins over the last 2 seasons.

AB IN THE NEWS AGAIN? Just when you thought the Antonio Brown saga was near it’s end, he’s right back in the headlines.

HUGE CHOKE Last night the Washington Wizards blew a 35 point lead at home.

HIGHLIGHT OF THE NIGHT LeBron James showed his greatness in this insane sequence last night.