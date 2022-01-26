Cyclones Get Back on Track, Beat KU, 77-62

Iowa State returns to Hilton Coliseum in hopes to end a two-game skid, welcoming the Kansas Jayhawks. The 13th ranked Cyclones sit at 16-3, 5-2 in Big 12 play while Kansas enters at 12-4, 3-3 in the Big 12. With a win tonight, the Jayhawks could match a season-high for Big 12 wins in the last 10 seasons. Cyclones start Emily Ryan, Lexi Donarksi, Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw, Ashley Joens, and Morgan Kane - a lineup that appears to be what Bill Fennelly will roll with for the rest of the season.

The Cyclones' offensive woes continued early in the game, starting just 3-9 in the first 5 minutes of the game. Shots start to fall for ISU, but Kansas was able to keep hanging around despite some hot shooting from the Clones beyond the arc. Until Iowa State got even hotter and built up a 24-12 lead in a 6-10 effort from 3 in the first quarter. Aubrey Joens with a pair of triples after starting 1-8 from beyond the arc in conference play.

Kansas starts off the second quarter on an 8-2 run, but Lexi Donarski puts a halt to that by hitting the Cyclones' 7th three of the contest. Kansas mounted a small comeback before the half, making it a 40-33 game at the break. Emily Ryan leading the way so far with 12 points and 4 assists in the first half.

It was more of the same in the 3rd quarter, Kansas putting dents into a lead just for Iowa State to find their groove and push the lead back up to double digits. The Cyclones built up a 19 point lead before heading to the fourth quarter, Ashley Joens with 19 and 8 through three quarters as ISU leads, 63-44.

Iowa State held onto that lead all throughout the 4th, taking this one 77-62.

Cyclones are back in action Saturday as they travel to Lubbock to take on Texas Tech.