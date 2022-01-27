The Mid-Morning Dump: Double Wins!

Iowa State Athletics

TWISTER SISTERS BACK ON TRACK ISU picks up a win against Kansas.

Check out the highlights from tonight's win, presented by @cyslockerroom!



pic.twitter.com/pBdod6LIJr — Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) January 27, 2022

NAZ MITROU-LONG IS SMILING SOMEWHERE Iowa State wins another thriller against Oklahoma State.

IN CASE YOU DIDN’T HEAR It had been nearly three years since Iowa State’s last Big 12 road win.

Iowa State’s victory over Oklahoma State was their first Big 12 road win since February 16, 2019 (1075 days; K-State, 78-64).



OTZELBASKETBERGERBALL TRAVELS OUTSIDE OF AMES, IOWA! pic.twitter.com/MpjZaoxr5S — Aiden Wyatt (@AidenWyatt01) January 27, 2022

UNTIL WE SEE YOU AGAIN The Iowa State community lost a friend Wednesday. Relive his story here, rest in peace Nick Bassett.

One of the biggest Cyclone fans, Nicholas Bassett, shares his inspiring story. He said he would so he did! pic.twitter.com/HZjDFhWO3s — Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) September 11, 2021 Around the Country

THAT’S A LOT OF POINTS The Hornets show no mercy against the Pacers.

The #Pacers gave up the most points in a single game in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/E0czs1hjWw — Bally Sports Indiana (@BallySportsIN) January 27, 2022

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS? The Football Team appears to have a new name.

Washington Commanders = confirmed.



The https://t.co/yrU1fTNObC domain was transferred from Namecheap to MarkMonitor (same company NFL uses for all their domains) as of 7:34pm EST today.@WashingtonNFL | #WashingtonFootball | #WFT pic.twitter.com/ru53FDSqR4 — Larry Legend (@LarryLegendBTW) January 27, 2022

GETTING TO WORK THIS AM The Broncos announce the hiring of Green Bay OC Nathaniel Hackett.

The #Broncos are finalizing a deal with #Packers OC Nathaniel Hackett to make him their new head coach, per sources.



Contract talks heated up Wednesday night. The #Jaguars planned to interview Hackett again today. Instead, Denver lands its top choice. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 27, 2022

TAKE A CHILL PILL Florida and Tennessee get into things after someone made a short joke.