Twister Sisters Before The Storm: Texas Tech

Last Time Out

After a two-game losing skid, Iowa State got back on track in a big win against a very improved Kansas team. Ashley Joens led the way per usual in the 77-62 win, scoring 21 points and snagging 11 boards. Aubrey Joens found her groove for the first time in Big 12 play, going 4-7 from long range en route to a 16 point, 6 rebound effort off the bench. The sophomore duo of Lexi Donarski and Emily Ryan scored 14 apiece, Lexi dishing out 4 assists while Emily had 9, respectfully. This win boosted the Cyclones to 17-3 overall and 6-2 in Big 12 play, both tied for the best in the Big 12 with Oklahoma.

About Texas Tech

The Lady Raiders have been all aboard the struggle bus to this point of the season. At just 2-6 in conference play, they sit with an overall record of 9-10. Their two conference wins have been impressive though, picking up wins at 9th-ranked Texas and winning at home against a recently-ranked Kansas State squad. While those are both great wins, they could not capitalize on playing some of the lower-tier Big 12 teams, being Oklahoma State’s only conference win thus far.

Texas Tech ranks 147th in points per game, scoring 65.3 points per game. On the flip side, they give up 63.9 points per game, ranking at 173rd in the country. At just under 70 possessions per game, they rank outside the top 200 in terms of pace. These are the teams that Iowa State looks to push the pace against, that in itself could make the Lady Raiders play a faster game than they would like and give the Cyclones a good chance to win.

Opponent Player to Watch

Vivian Gray has been Texas Tech’s go-to player when she’s been available this season. In just 11 games played, she averages 18.5 points per game, which would rank 4th in the Big 12 if she was eligible. The COVID senior is coming off of a First Team All-Big 12 campaign in 2020-21. She’s shooting 41% from the field, but just 14.3% from beyond the arc. As always in the Big 12, the ISU guards will have their hands full with the opposing guard.

What Will Happen

Cyclones push the pace and win big. “Crunchy shell tacos >>> soft tortillas. Clones in fo’.”

Iowa State University - 84

Texas Tech University - 62

Pick Three

Aubrey Joens hits 3+ threes. Emily Ryan drops 7+ dimes. Ashley Joens/Lexi Donarski lead the team in scoring.

Game Notes

The Matchup: No. 13 Iowa State (17-3, 6-2 Big 12) @ Texas Tech (9-10, 2-6 Big 12)

Where: United Supermarkets Arena - Lubbock, Texas

When: Saturday, Jan. 29 at 12:30 p.m.

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Talent: Ron Thulin, Brandi Poole

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network/Varsity Radio App Talent: Noah Wolf, Jamie Steyer Johnson

Live Stats: TexasTech.com