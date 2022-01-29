Iowa State Puts Down Missouri 67-50

Iowa State notched a win in the Big 12-SEC Challenge with a 67-50 win over Missouri on Saturday afternoon.

Missouri held Iowa State at bay for most of the first half even getting out to a 6 point lead before the Cyclones went on a run to close out the first half. Missouri Head Coach Cuonzo Martin would pick up a technical foul right before halftime to help aid the Cyclone run.

Iowa State would pull away in the second half with great defense and timely scoring from all. The Cyclones would go on a 15-0 run in the second half to blow the doors off the game and put it out of reach in the second half.

15-0 run after Mizzou tied it. @AljazKunc getting in on the act!



ISU 49, MIZZOU 34 | 11:07 2H#Cyclones | #C5C pic.twitter.com/hwzvC4Opdv — Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) January 29, 2022

Izaiah Brockington led the Cyclones with 15 points and Tyrese Hunter added in 14 of his own. The Cyclones will need more of the same when they get back into Big 12 play on Tuesday night when they take on Kansas at Hilton.