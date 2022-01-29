Cyclones Route Red Raiders, 86-65

The Cyclones travel to Lubbock, Texas to take on the Texas Tech Lady Raiders (9-10, 2-6). Twister Sisters riding high after a win against a solid Kansas team on Wednesday, while Texas Tech is looking for answers after an abysmal start to conference play. Bill Fennelly once again rolling with the Ryan, Espenmiller-McGraw, Donarski, Ashley Joens, and Morgan Kane lineup.

Both teams started red hot from the floor in the first quarter, Iowa State shooting 9-14 and the Lady Raiders shooting 8-13. Cyclones led 24-22 after the first quarter. Iowa State held up on their end of the bargain in the second quarter, shooting 7-13 from the field while TTU hit just 5 of 16 shots.

Iowa State had struggled as of late in the third quarter, but the Clonies came to play today, folks. Cyclones built up a 24 point lead to close the third quarter, thanks to some more lights-out shooting in a 29 point quarter. The Fighting Bill Fennellys nursed the lead from their on, taking this one 86-65.

Emily Ryan led the way with 20 points, 7 assists, 3 rebounds, and 2 steals. Lexi Donarski poured in 19 points, her and Ryan a combined 6-6 from downtown. Ashley Joens got hers, scoring 16 while snagging 5 boards. Nyamer Diew had a conference game career-high with 10 points off the bench, while Beatriz Jordao gave some solid minutes, scoring 11 and grabbing 8 rebounds.

Twister Sisters are back in action in Hilton on Wednesday, February 2nd in a matchup against the Kansas State Wildcats.