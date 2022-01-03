The Mid-Morning Dump: NY6 Bowl Recap, Playoff Eliminations

Iowa State Athletics

CYCLONES FALL TO BAYLOR. A very good showing from the Cyclones.

TWISTER SISTERS WIN. Their Big 12 opener over West Virginia.

EMILY RYAN IS GOOD. Very, very good.

RANDY. Says Iowa State belongs, and he is right.

5 THOUGHTS. On the Baylor game from CW.

ON TO 2022. For Matt Campbell and Iowa State.

Around The Country

VERY EXPENSIVE UBER RIDE. For Antonio Brown, who quit the team mid-game in New York.

PACKERS #1 SEED. Hooray.

CBB POWER RANKING. Iowa State is still in the top 15.

BOWL WINNERS AND LOSERS. From the NY6 slate.

WILL BAMA - GEORGIA BE ANY DIFFERENT THIS TIME? Narrator: “No.”

WILD ROSE BOWL. All-time matchup in Pasadena.

NOVA OVER HALL. Top 25 CBB matchup here.

DICKY V UPDATE. We all hope he kicks cancer’s ass.

JAMAR CHASE. WOW. Man, that kid is amazing.

PLAYOFF UPDATE. Who is in, who is out.

KYRIEE BACK. Sometime this week for the Nets.