Wrestlers Knock Off #3 Oklahoma State

Iowa State defeated Oklahoma State for the first time since 2010 on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys were looking for their 500th win in Gallagher-Iba Arena. That will have to wait. The Cyclones won 6 of 10 matches. David Carr and Yonger Bastida were the only wrestlers on either team to earn bonus points. Iowa State won 2 of 3 swing matches, plus got help from Kysen Terukina’s upset victory.

Kysen Terukina started the Cyclones hot with a great win over #5 Trevor Mastrogiovanni. A tough second period rideout gave Terukina 2 minutes of riding time entering the final period scoreless. He escaped early in the period and held Mastro at bay, earning a 2-1 victory. What a great bounce back win.

Ramazan Attasauov used a Russian tie to dictate the handfighting in the first period of his match against world silver medalist Daton Fix. Fix picked up a reversal and takedown for a 5-1 win. The Cowboys failed to get a bonus point from their biggest threat. The first two matches went about as good as Iowa State could have wished.

With the dual score knotted at 3, Ian Parker wrestled freshman Carter Young in a top 20 matchup. Parker put Young in danger to get a buzzer beater takedown to end the first period. An escape in the second gave him a 3-0 lead. A strong whizzer helped him defend Young’s best attack of the match. Parker kept Young flattened to the mat nearly the entire third period, picking up a riding time point. That 4-0 win gave Parker his second win of the weekend and the Cyclones a 6-3 lead.

At 149 Jarrett Degen and Kaden Gfeller were in a scramble for what felt like all 7 minutes. After a first period takedown for the Cowboy the two traded escapes. Trailing 3-2 with a minute left, Degen scored a takedown to lead 4-3. Gfeller escaped with 25 seconds left to send the match to overtime. Gfeller evened the dual score with a single leg takedown to defeat Degen.

David Carr picked up a clutch bonus point in his showdown with Wyatt Sheets. Carr scored 2 first period takedowns off of some beautiful shots. He escaped and chased down a single leg in the second to take a 6-point lead into the final period, looking for the major. Sheets was difficult to keep down in this one, and his second third period escape made it look like he’d prevent Carr from getting the major decision. As time expired the top-ranked Cyclone scored a takedown with one of the slickest moves in the sport — the superduck. That gave the Cyclones a 10-6 lead halfway through the dual.

At 165 Isaac Judge took the mat against returning All-American Travis Wittlake. Tied in the second period, Judge was reversed. Late in the match the Cyclone created a scramble, but gave up two backpoints before earning the escape. He fell to #6 Wittlake by a score of 5-1.

Heading into 174 the Cyclones led 10-9. #8 Dustin Plott took an early lead over Joel Devine with a single leg. Devine popped to his feet about a dozen times, but couldn’t escape before the first period ended. Plott got tired of mat returns and cut him loose on his first attempt to escape in the second period. Devine worked to get back in the match, but lost by a score of 6-1. Plott’s win gave OSU a 12-10 lead with 3 matches remaining. It would be the only lead the Cowboys had in the meet.

Heading into the key match of the night, Iowa State needed to win 2 of the last 3 bouts. The Face of The City Marcus Coleman toed the line against 2 time All-American Dakota Geer. Coleman used a go behind to build a 2-1 lead in the first period. He finished a single leg on the mat to extend his lead to 4-2. Geer cut him loose to start the final period. Coleman put away the match with a third takedown. Complete dominance from him over a great opponent. What a weekend for Iowa State’s 184 pounder.

Yonger Bastida put on a takedown clinic against Gavin Stika. He tallied eight of those. Add in an escape and riding time to get his final score of 18-6. The major decision gave Iowa State a 17-12 lead going into heavyweight.

The Cyclones were guaranteed a victory as long as heavyweight Sam Schuyler didn’t get pinned. He started the match by methodically finishing a takedown. A pair of escapes for Luke Surber tied the match. Late in the third period Schuyler put Surber in poor position and scored on a reversal. He closed the dual with a 4-2 victory.

FINAL SCORE: CYCLONES 20, COWBOYS 12

The victory moves Iowa State to 11-1 in dual action, 4-0 in Big 12 duals. Some people will bring up missing AJ Ferrari. These people are haters who haven’t thought the idea through. Ferrari would’ve needed to major Yonger Bastida to tie the dual. Unlikely. Iowa State wrestled even better than Friday’s dual against the Sooners and has tremendous momentum going into the final third of the season. They are back in Hilton on Friday night against West Virginia.