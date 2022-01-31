 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The Mid-Morning Dump: A Winning Week for the Cyclones

New, 3 comments

The Rams will face the Bengals in the Super Bowl

By CYHusker

Iowa State Athletics

WRASTLIN’. What a humongous road win for the Cyclones over #3 Oklahoma State.

NICE HOME WIN. For the Cyclone men over Missouri on Saturday.

LADIES BOUNCE BACK CONTINUES. With a road win over Texas Tech.

TYRESE IS SHOWING OUT. Article on Tyrese Hunter’s development from Uncle Randy.

SHOOTDANG. Joey Ramos is in the transfer portal.

CALEDONlA WINS. Eli King nails a jumper with 12 seconds left to beat Demarion Watson and Totino Grace.

BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS. Cyclones are knocking on the top 15.

LANDON AKERS IN THE SUPER BOWL.

Around The Country

WHO DEY. The Cincinnati Bengals are going to the Super Bowl.

JOE COOL. JOEY FRANCHISE. JOE SHIESTY. JOE BRRRRRRR.

COOL MOMENT.

FUMBLE? It certainly looked like Mixon coughed it up.

RAMS TO THE SUPER BOWL. The Rams took down the 49er’s in dramatic fashion.

THIS IS WHY. You trade the farm for a QB like Matt Stafford.

LOWEST SEEDED BOWL EVER. Thoughts and prayers for the NFL media, who will be going through Mahomes and Brady withdrawals.

EARLY SUPER BOWL PREVIEW. Is here.

TRY AGAIN. Josh McDaniels is the new Raiders coach.

LEBRON OUT. With knee trouble.

NBA POWER RANKINGS. Suns at number 1?

CBB BEST FRESHMEN. Tyrese makes the list.

More From Wide Right & Natty Lite

Loading comments...