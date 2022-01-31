The Mid-Morning Dump: A Winning Week for the Cyclones

Iowa State Athletics

WRASTLIN’. What a humongous road win for the Cyclones over #3 Oklahoma State.

NICE HOME WIN. For the Cyclone men over Missouri on Saturday.

LADIES BOUNCE BACK CONTINUES. With a road win over Texas Tech.

TYRESE IS SHOWING OUT. Article on Tyrese Hunter’s development from Uncle Randy.

SHOOTDANG. Joey Ramos is in the transfer portal.

CALEDONlA WINS. Eli King nails a jumper with 12 seconds left to beat Demarion Watson and Totino Grace.

BASKETBALL POWER RANKINGS. Cyclones are knocking on the top 15.

LANDON AKERS IN THE SUPER BOWL.

Former Iowa State (preferred walk on) and Cedar Rapids Washington star Landen Akers is going to the Super Bowl.



What a feat — from undrafted free agent to practice squad to 53-man roster.



What a dream come true for the LA Rams’ rookie. pic.twitter.com/7aTyjHhzFC — ROB GRAY (@ROBWGRAY) January 31, 2022 Around The Country

WHO DEY. The Cincinnati Bengals are going to the Super Bowl.

JOE COOL. JOEY FRANCHISE. JOE SHIESTY. JOE BRRRRRRR.

Joe Burrow going for 400 and 5 TDs pic.twitter.com/KCvCgjsCqW — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) January 30, 2022

COOL MOMENT.

Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase’s dads smoked a victory cigar after their sons made the Super Bowl @brgridiron



(via @LSUfootball) pic.twitter.com/8WCBnKW7H6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 31, 2022

FUMBLE? It certainly looked like Mixon coughed it up.

RAMS TO THE SUPER BOWL. The Rams took down the 49er’s in dramatic fashion.

THIS IS WHY. You trade the farm for a QB like Matt Stafford.

LOWEST SEEDED BOWL EVER. Thoughts and prayers for the NFL media, who will be going through Mahomes and Brady withdrawals.

EARLY SUPER BOWL PREVIEW. Is here.

TRY AGAIN. Josh McDaniels is the new Raiders coach.

LEBRON OUT. With knee trouble.

NBA POWER RANKINGS. Suns at number 1?

CBB BEST FRESHMEN. Tyrese makes the list.