Twister Sisters Before The Storm: Oklahoma

Last Time Out

Iowa State opened up the 2022 calendar year and Big 12 play with a win over the West Virginia Mountaineers, 88-72. Ashley Joens led the way per usual, scoring a game-high 29 points (9-16 shooting) and 11 boards. Beatriz Jordao scored 14 in her first start of the season, as Lexi Donarski poured in 14 as well. In yet another impressive performance, Emily Ryan had 10 points, 9 rebounds, and a school-record-tying 16 assists. Best point guard in the country? People are asking.

About Oklahoma

The 23rd ranked Sooners come in at 12-1, just like your Cyclones. Oklahoma defeated 16th-ranked BYU, making their marquee win of their non-conference schedule. Their only slip-up came against a top-10 Oregon team back in November. They were able to hang on and beat Chris Berman voice THE (red) RRRRRRRRAAAAAAIIDDERS last Sunday in their Big 12 opener, 97-91.

The Sooners are sort of an offensive juggernaut to this point of the season. Averaging nearly 90 points a game, they rank 2nd in the country in points per game, while ranking 3rd in pace (83.3 possessions per game). Their defense has been suspect, however, giving up almost 75 points per game that ranks in the mid-300s in the country.

They are similar to Iowa State in terms of they can shoot the lights out on any given night, shooting 35% from 3 point land on 10 makes per game. They also average nearly 45 rebounds per contest while giving up 41, while Iowa State averages 44 rebounds per game and only gives up 32.5 a game.

Opponent Player to Watch

Taylor Robertson leads the offensive attack with 19.5 ppg. Get this, she averages just over 2 attempts per game that are not threes. Unreal. In the first matchup last season with these schools, Robertson scored 26 points on 8-15 shooting...from three, in Iowa State’s win over Oklahoma. In the second meeting, Robertson shot just 1-14 from the floor but OU found a way to win, I don’t know.

Robertson is a great shooter, making 4.6 3-pointers a game on 48% shooting beyond the arc. This will be a good test for Iowa State’s guards on the defensive end.

What Will Happen

Iowa State’s defense will be good enough late to sneak past Oklahoma. “Sooner? More like later. Clones in fo’.”

Iowa State University - 95

University of Oklahoma - 87

Pick Three

Emily Ryan flirts with a triple-double Multiple 20-point scorers Boomer Sooner gets played 1.3 million times

Game Notes

The Matchup: No. 12 Iowa State (12-1, 0-0 Big 12) @ Oklahoma (12-1, 1-0 Big 12)

Where: Lloyd Noble Center - Norman, Oklahoma

When: Wednesday, Jan. 5 at 6:00 p.m.

TV: Bally Sports Talent: Chad McKee, Dan Hughes

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network/Learfield Talent: Noah Wolf, Jamie Steyer Johnson

Live Stats: StatBroadcast