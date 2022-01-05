The Mid-Morning Dump: Double GameDay Hump Day

Iowa State Athletics

OTZELBASKETBERGERBALL! The Cyclones return to action tonight to take on the 25th-ranked Taco Tech Tortillas.

TWISTER SISTERS! The women’s team is also back in action in a road game against Oklahoma.

SEEMS GOOD Iowa State’s defense was amongst the best in the country.

Iowa State held opponents to 310.5 yards per game and allowed only two teams to reach 350 yards of total offense.



✅9th-best total defense in the nation.

✅Lowest total defensive average since 1984.



️ ️ pic.twitter.com/OyKVWAKSx9 — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) January 5, 2022 Around the Country

DIRK Mr. Dallas Maverick is having his number retired tonight.

One of the best to ever lace 'em up.



The Mavericks will raise Dirk Nowitzki's jersey to the rafters tonight pic.twitter.com/xGMRYMz3zO — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 5, 2022

MITCH IS SO BACK It’s the media’s job to tell you that Baker is having surgery and whatnot, but this guy and myself are here to tell you that Mitch Trubisky rules.

I think Kevin is eating a lot of bullets for what was bad QB play this year. Baker played worse the Mitchell Trubisky did when Mitch had a torn labrum on his non throwing shoulder in 2019. This wasn’t mishandled the QB was not good. https://t.co/eVBaLxuvs4 pic.twitter.com/efE6RNnLXO — Quincy Carrier (@Kwen_C) January 5, 2022

“YOU DON’T KNOW WHO YOU’RE TALKING TO” Coach K appeared to have exchanged words with a Georgia Tech player in their win last night.