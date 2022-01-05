 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Mid-Morning Dump: Double GameDay Hump Day

What a time to be alive.

By Aiden_Wyatt

Iowa State Athletics

OTZELBASKETBERGERBALL! The Cyclones return to action tonight to take on the 25th-ranked Taco Tech Tortillas.

TWISTER SISTERS! The women’s team is also back in action in a road game against Oklahoma.

SEEMS GOOD Iowa State’s defense was amongst the best in the country.

Around the Country

DIRK Mr. Dallas Maverick is having his number retired tonight.

MITCH IS SO BACK It’s the media’s job to tell you that Baker is having surgery and whatnot, but this guy and myself are here to tell you that Mitch Trubisky rules.

“YOU DON’T KNOW WHO YOU’RE TALKING TO” Coach K appeared to have exchanged words with a Georgia Tech player in their win last night.

