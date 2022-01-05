Iowa State Survives Train Wreck With Texas Tech

Iowa State has won a Big 12 game for the first time in over a year with an ugly 51-47 win over Texas Tech.

Iowa State lead by as many as 12 in the first half before the Red Raiders would slowly and painfully claw their way back into the game. Give credit to Texas Tech coming to Ames with only 7 players and battling their tails off. Iowa State would lead 30-19 at the end of the first half.

The Cyclones would come out in the second half as cold as the Iowa air. Maybe even colder. Iowa State would go over 8 minutes without scoring a point before some free throws by Caleb Grill would make a few free throws. Tech would eventually take the lead late in the second half before Izaiah Brockington would hit a big three and one and from there the Cyclone defense would clamp down and ultimately close the game out.

The Cyclones shot 30% from the floor with Brockington leading the charge with 14 points. Iowa State now has a few days to correct some things before heading to Norman on Saturday to take on Oklahoma.