The Mid-Morning Dump: She’s a Beaut Teej

I love it.

By Aiden_Wyatt

Iowa State Athletics

STORMIN’ NORMAN The Twister Sisters pick up a big win over the Sooners.

WOULDN’T HAVE IT ANY OTHER WAY The men’s team picked up their first Big 12 win.

THAT’S OVERWHELMING Cyclones -4.5 was a mortal lock with 4 ticks left Steve.

POUR ONE OUT FOR THE HOMIE DYL Tough way to end your 23rd birthday my friend.

CLONIES IN THE NBA Some former ISU stars had themselves a night in the NBA.

THE NIGHT CAP If you haven’t already listened, be sure to check out the latest episode of The Night Cap!

Around the Country

HE SAID, SHE SAID, AB IS SAYING Here’s Antonio Brown’s side of what happened Sunday.

HAVE A DAY, DEMARCUS COUSINS’ REALTOR DeMarcus Cousins appears to be on the move again.

THAT’S ASSAULT BROTHA Nurkic threw a punch that looks way less cool in slow motion.

LANCE WILL MAKE EM DANCE Pacers legend Lance Stephenson poured in 30 off the bench.

DIRK! The king of the fadeaway had his number retired for the Mavericks last night.

CLOWNS Jags fans are not holding back.

