The Mid-Morning Dump: She’s a Beaut Teej

STORMIN’ NORMAN The Twister Sisters pick up a big win over the Sooners.

Check out the highlights from tonight's win, presented by @cyslockerroom!



pic.twitter.com/L7g1B4BBqr — Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) January 6, 2022

WOULDN’T HAVE IT ANY OTHER WAY The men’s team picked up their first Big 12 win.

THAT’S OVERWHELMING Cyclones -4.5 was a mortal lock with 4 ticks left Steve.

uhhh



Iowa State -5 loses on this Texas Tech with a miracle cover pic.twitter.com/AXrp6IX5a3 — Liam (@Blutman27) January 6, 2022

POUR ONE OUT FOR THE HOMIE DYL Tough way to end your 23rd birthday my friend.

The face of someone who had Iowa State (-4.5) in the worst bad beat I’ve ever seen in person @notthefakeSVP



On his birthday too! pic.twitter.com/u99dQMxfPJ — Jake Brend (@jakebrend32) January 6, 2022

CLONIES IN THE NBA Some former ISU stars had themselves a night in the NBA.

Some really good play by some former Cyclones tonight.



Haliburton scored 24 on 8-16 shooting (5-7 from 3). He added 5 rebounds in 38 minutes.



Morris scored 20 on 7-13 shooting (5-9 from 3) in 29 minutes.



Niang scored 8 points and grabbed 6 rebounds in 29 minutes. — Cyclones in the NBA (@NbaCyclones) January 6, 2022

THE NIGHT CAP If you haven’t already listened, be sure to check out the latest episode of The Night Cap!

The Night Cap Izaiah Brockington doing anything.



Be sure to check out the latest episode of The Night Cap for a recap of the Cheez-It Bowl, some Otzelbasketbergerball talk, and how the transfer portal is changing CFB on our YouTube channel or wherever you find podcasts! pic.twitter.com/dImnnk8Y3l — Wide Right & Natty Lite (@WideRtNattyLt) January 5, 2022

HE SAID, SHE SAID, AB IS SAYING Here’s Antonio Brown’s side of what happened Sunday.

Antonio Brown released a statement telling his side of the story in the Bucs saga.



He said Bruce Arians tried to make him play through an ankle injury.https://t.co/u7qizq3iyM pic.twitter.com/rLmUYhxATd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 6, 2022

HAVE A DAY, DEMARCUS COUSINS’ REALTOR DeMarcus Cousins appears to be on the move again.

The Milwaukee Bucks plan to waive center DeMarcus Cousins, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Bucks are opting for roster flexibility ahead of league-wide contract guarantee date Friday. There’s expected to be interest in Cousins as a free agent. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 6, 2022

THAT’S ASSAULT BROTHA Nurkic threw a punch that looks way less cool in slow motion.

Nurkic swung on Herro



Blazers-Heat getting chippy pic.twitter.com/joVa5cwopk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 6, 2022

LANCE WILL MAKE EM DANCE Pacers legend Lance Stephenson poured in 30 off the bench.

Lance Stephenson made his return to Indiana for his third @Pacers game on a 10-day contract.



◽️ 30 PTS (20 in 1st quarter)

◽️ 12/19 FG

◽️ 4/8 3-PT FG



Born. Ready. pic.twitter.com/wngKIRPh68 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) January 6, 2022

DIRK! The king of the fadeaway had his number retired for the Mavericks last night.

