Wrestlers Start 2022 With A Shutout

The Cyclones put on a historic performance in Hilton on Thursday night. They blanked Northwest Kansas Technical College, scoring bonus points in 9 of 10 matches. Ian Parker competed at 141 for the first time this season, scoring an impressive first period tech fall. At 149 two early takedowns by NWKTC’s Bryce Boumans did nothing but delay the inevitable, as Jarrett Degen pinned him early in the third period. That was the first of 7 pins for Iowa State — a total that matches the school record originally set over a century ago.

National champion David Carr needed only 17 seconds to stick his opponent. Isaac Judge followed suit at 165 with a 2nd-period fall. Joel Devine shut down the Mavericks’ best wrestler. He beat Jameel Cole 8-2 in the 174-pound bout.

After that, it was back-to-back-to-back first-period pins for Marcus Coleman, Yonger Bastida, and Sam Schuyler. The heavyweight transfer’s first pin in cardinal and gold took just 18 seconds. Lightweight Caleb Fuessley accepted a forfeit at 125 for his first career dual meet victory. Bumping up a weight, Kysen Terukina finished off the night with a pin of his own.

The 56 dual points is the second-most in Iowa State history. Unfortunately, Sunday’s meet against #6 Arizona State was canceled due to the Sun Devils’ issues with COVID. The next chance to watch ISU wrestling is the newly scheduled home meet against Cal State-Bakersfield on Wednesday, January 12th.

Full Results

141 – Ian Parker (ISU) technical fall Kyle Adams, 18-1 (2:55)

149 – Jarrett Degen (ISU) fall Bryce Boumans (5:44)

157 – David Carr (ISU) fall Hunter Gonzales (0:17)

165 – Isaac Judge (ISU) fall Richie Lee (4:39)

174 – Joel Devine (ISU) decision Jameel Coles, 8-2

184 – Marcus Coleman (ISU) fall Joshua Miller (1:53)

197 – Yonger Bastida (ISU) fall Jayshon Hines (1:17)

HWT – Sam Schuyler (ISU) fall Marlin Miles (0:18)

125 – Caleb Fuessley won by forfeit

133 – Kysen Terukina (ISU) fall Sam Blackmon (4:26)