Twister Sisters Before the Storm: TCU

Last Time Out

Iowa State traveled to Norman to face a hot Oklahoma team, winners of nine in a row. OU opened the game on a 10-2 run, but the Cyclones responded and brought that lead within one at the end of the first quarter. The second and third quarters would prove the difference, as ISU out-scored the Sooners by 15 and would be too much for Oklahoma to overcome, Clonies by 10.

Emily Ryan led the way for Iowa State, pouring in a career-high 22 points on 9-14 shooting, 8 assists, and 4 rebounds. Ashley Joens struggled on her way to a 17 point, 13 rebound effort, shooting just 5-25. Morgan Kane (10 points, 6 rebounds) and Beatriz Jordao (15 points, 7 rebounds) held down the fort in the paint. Big win for the Cyclones in a game they struggled to make shots.

About TCU

TCU has been one of the more COVID-plagued teams throughout the conference. The Horned Frogs had 2 of their last 3 non-conference games canceled, and their first two Big 12 games were postponed. So, this is their Big 12 opener. TCU comes in at just 4-5, with a huge upset of Texas A&M through the early season, in which they had an 8.5% win prediction. They went 1-2 against the Power 5 in the non-conference season, tallying their other wins against Houston Baptist, St. Mary’s, and Southeast Louisiana.

The Horned Frogs have had a rough go of things to this point. At 66.7 points per game, they sit outside of the top 125 teams in the country. They give up nearly 71 points per game, which is 286th in the country. The only notable stat that ranks in the top 100 is their pace, 75 possessions a game good for 49th in the country.

TCU’s lone 40% shooting performance came against the Aggies, otherwise, they have struggled to put the ball through the hoop at a decent clip. The Horned Frogs also tend to win when they rebound the ball well. Their most rebounds given up in a win? 39. The most in a loss? 65. Despite having a 6 foot 7 forward (Patricia Morris), TCU has had a tough time rebounding the ball in losses.

Opponent Player to Watch

Lauren Heard is far and away the most productive player for TCU. Averaging over 17 points per game, Heard was a preseason First Team All-Big 12 player, coming off of a season where she was named to the All-Big 12 First Team and All-Big 12 Defensive Team. She’s an excellent player on both ends of the court. She snags 6.9 rebounds a game as well, which leads TCU. Heard is the Frog's number one option, and will be a great test for the ISU guards on both offense and defense.

What Will Happen

Iowa State handles TCU early and late to get their first 3-0 conference start since 2013-14. “A horned frog is a lizard. Clones in fo’.”

Iowa State University - 91

Texas Christian University - 65

Pick Three

Iowa State gets back on track shooting and shoots 35%+ from three Emily Ryan is a lock for 8 assists Cyclones out rebound the Frogs by 10+

Game Notes

The Matchup: No. 12 Iowa State (13-1, 2-0 Big 12) vs. TCU (4-5, 0-0 Big 12)

Where: Hilton Coliseum - Ames, Iowa

When: Saturday, Jan. 8 at 1:00 p.m.

TV: Big 12 Now on ESPN+ Talent: B.J. Schaben, Molly Parrott

Radio: Cyclone Radio Network/Learfield Talent: Noah Wolf, Jamie Steyer Johnson

Live Stats: cyclonestats.com