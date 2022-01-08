Cyclone Women continue winning, roll Horned Frogs 78-47

Iowa State comes back home after a big road win against the 23rd ranked Oklahoma Sooners to a date with the TCU Horned Frogs. It’s been a tremendous start to the season for coach Fennelly and the Cyclones as they’d reached a record of 13-1 and have hung around 12th in the rankings much of the year. Looking to hit 3-0 in the conference, the Hilton crowd was right back in form to bring that little extra energy before a big 2-game road stretch.

Unlike most games, the Cyclones got off to a really hot start. The Cyclones started 4 of 6 from the floor adding a pair of free throws in the first 5 and a half minutes to jump out to a 13-4 lead. The Cyclones just continued to pile it on from there closing the first frame with a 20-10 lead.

The 2nd quarter was a little bit of a slower start, but the steady dosage of free throws from Ashley Joens (who finished 8-8 from the line) continued to pile up the lead as the defense held the Horned frogs to 8 points in the 2nd quarter taking a big 38-18 lead into the break.

The second half was more of the same from Iowa State, but this time it was Morgan Kane who got the scoring going. She went 6-6 from the floor in the 2nd half tallying 14 of her 17 points (17 is a new career-high for Kane) in the final 20 minutes. Morgan Kane has really been one of the unsung heroes for this team just 15 games into the season, particularly since the Iowa game.

Since the win over the Hawks, Kane is averaging just over 11 points (on over EIGHTY PERCENT from the floor) and almost 7 rebounds per game. Seeing that growth come along with all the things she does that don’t show up on the stat sheet has been one of the best things about this team.

The Cyclone built up a big enough lead to rest most of their starters for much of the final quarter as TCU just couldn’t manage much of anything offensively. The Cyclone defense had everyone (other than Tavy Diggs who shot 8/16 from the floor) locked up, limiting the other 11 players who recorded minutes to 12 made shots. Yes, you read that correctly.

Eleven Horned Frogs players made a combined 12 shots. Much like the men’s team, the women’s team just brings ‘it’ on defense. With the stellar defense and balanced attack (4 of 5 starters for the Cyclones in double figures), the Cyclones blew TCU out of Hilton with a 78-47 victory.

The Cyclones have a pair of road games @Kansas State (1/11) and @Oklahoma State (1/15) before the spring semester starts on the 18th.

GAME STATS

TCU Horned Frogs

Iowa State Cyclones