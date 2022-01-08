Iowa State Lets One Slip Away, Loses to Oklahoma 79-66

Iowa State dropped it’s second game of the season in a 79-66 loss to Oklahoma on the road.

Izaiah Brockington got off to a hot start, with 16 points on perfect shooting from the floor, but Brockington struggled the rest of the way, finishing with just 20 points.

Oklahoma also came out of the gate firing with some of the best ball movement that Iowa State have seen this season. However, Iowa State’s hot shooting outweighed the Sooners, and Iowa State led at the break, 36-32.

The Cyclones started out the second half on fire behind Tyrese Hunter, who had a career-high 20 points. But Iowa State’s 11 point lead slowly dwindled down to just 3 points going into the under-8 minute timeout in the second half.

From that point on, Oklahoma dominated and punched Iowa State in the mouth. They got to the cup at will and outscored the Cyclones by 16 in the last 7:51 of the game. They allowed OU to shoot 82% in the second half, which was the worst stretch of basketball that Iowa State played all season, and it resulted in a loss.

Umoja Gibson led the way for the Sooners, scoring a team-high 20 points. Tanner Groves tallied on with 16 points and Elijah Harkless was also in double figures with 13 points.

Brockington and Hunter both scored 20 and Tre Jackson was the only other Cyclone in double figures with 12 points.

Iowa State shot 55.8% from the field and 47.1% from deep, but they only shot one free throw all game. Oklahoma shot 61.7% on field goals, 58.3 from three and made 14-17 of their free throws.

Iowa State is in action next against Kansas in Phog Allen Field on Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.