This Week in GIFs: Offense is Offensive Against Kansas State

Yikes. There's nothing quite like a sure-thing sack turning into a big-play touchdown. An 8 play 74 yard drive would stall out in a field goal. And so would a 16 play, 69 yard drive. Maybe Tom Manning thinks field goals are worth 6 points. Anthony Johnson absolutely saved the game with a hustle play to force a fumble into the end zone. After Kansas State missed a field goal, another drive stalled with a field goal to give the Cyclones the lead. Eventually Kansas State would take the lead on a field goal, and the 3-0 start crashed to 3-3. The Cyclone defense was trying to keep the Cyclones in the game like: Pre-snap penalties backed the Cyclones up on key drives. Hunter Dekkers is having issues in the pocket. "Run for 2 yards, incomplete, incomplete, punt". Be warned before watching the 2022 Cyclone offense.
