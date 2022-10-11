Austin, Matt, and Dylan recap Iowa State’s loss to Kansas State and the continued struggles of the offense. We discuss the biggest issues, potential solutions, and put down the notion of firing Tom Manning. Plus, some credit to the defense and some thoughts on the Texas game. Then we name our Worst Big 12 Team of the Week, pick the best games of week 7 against the spread, and Dylan introduces everyone to potential NBA #1 pick Victor Wembanyama. Presented by Es Tas Bar & Grill!
Filed under:
Litecast: Offensive Woes, Season Expectations, and Wembanyama Content
The defense has dudes. The offense needs fixed!
Loading comments...