The Mid-Morning Dump: Push It Real Good

Iowa State Athletics

SAD-AGEDDON Iowa State’s lack of offense fails them in Farmageddon 2022. WRNL has you covered with the recap, post-mortem, and a new episode of The Litecast.

NO HANDS Bill Fennelly is the king of TikTok.

Post Media Day team meeting pic.twitter.com/0x8bxo8hAQ — Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) October 10, 2022

CORNS UP, HORNS DOWN In what might be Iowa State’s last trip to Austin, horns down forever.

Back at it in Austin this week!



pic.twitter.com/ku60F63RHA — Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) October 10, 2022 Around the Country

PUSH IT After an unfortunate series of events for Adams and the Raiders, frustration seems to have boiled over.

Davante Adams learned this behavior in Green Bay. Shame pic.twitter.com/SAd6GWujBN — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) October 11, 2022

Sorry to the guy I pushed over after the game. Obviously very frustrated at the way the game ended and when he ran infront of me as I exited that was my reaction and I felt horrible immediately. Thats not me..MY APOLOGIES man hope you see this. — Davante Adams (@tae15adams) October 11, 2022

SOFTENING THE PASSER A couple of SOFT calls over the weekend have NFL fans asking for a review of roughing the passer calls. Because we all love 10-minute intermissions for a 15-yard penalty.

YOUNG BOY PISTONS I know it’s early, but this squad has some pieces. Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Isaiah “Charged LeBron like a bull” Stewart, and 18-year-old Jalen Duren.

OCT-OBER The MLB playoffs are down to eight teams. Here’s what you need to know about the contenders.

THE COUNTDOWN Is on. College basketball is on the horizon, and March will be here before we know it

LOCK OF THE WEEK The record moves to 2-1 after Texas covered, and then some. Washington -15.5 against Arizona. This game is at home, Arizona has been dreadful all season. I think this one gets ugly early, Huskies roll.