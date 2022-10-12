The Mid-Morning Dump: ROTW

TIP TIMES WBB has announced tip off times for home games.
, !— Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) October 12, 2022
| https://t.co/tHulBAo85V
| https://t.co/CUeRxjHG7p
pic.twitter.com/1wHAHEZZWh
STUD Big 12 rookie of the week goes to our very own Maya Duckworth.
.— Iowa State Volleyball (@CycloneVB) October 11, 2022
Maya Duckworth is your Big 12 Rookie of the Week.#RiseAbove x @Big12Conference
https://t.co/F4neREraAA pic.twitter.com/NekXCLU0QQ
CYCLONES FOR LIFE The guys are making us all proud at the next level.
" ' ."— Cyclone Football (@CycloneFB) October 11, 2022
Our NFL guys are getting things done!
pic.twitter.com/mPs91k15GG
POWER RANKINGS Where does your team stand?
Where does your team fall in @DanHanzus' newest power rankings? (by @Energizer) pic.twitter.com/WclYXGcWde— NFL (@NFL) October 12, 2022
VEGAS V LA The Golden Knights hang on in an exciting game.
LA is painted GOLD tonight— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 12, 2022
The @GoldenKnights win in a THRILLER pic.twitter.com/zMvOU8A8RE
TUA SET TO THROW Tagovailoa will return to practice in South Beach.
HEISMAN? Place your vote below.
It's still early, but which of these stars has emerged as your Heisman favorite?— ESPN (@espn) October 12, 2022
Let us know in the Heisman House poll!
( @NissanUSA)
Loading comments...