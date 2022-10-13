The Mid-Morning Dump: Never a doubt

Iowa State Athletics

REVERSE SWEEP Cyclones come up with three straight set wins to defeat West Virginia.

FRIEND OF THE PROGRAM Eleanor Holthaus now sits alone at 5th all-time for kills in ISU history,

Eleanor Holthaus officially holds the fifth-most kills in Iowa State history.#RiseAbove pic.twitter.com/pxvI2MHkFP — Iowa State Volleyball (@CycloneVB) October 12, 2022

TIS THE SZN For tip-off times.

MEDIA DAY Iowa State’s men’s basketball team hosted their media day on Wednesday.

TENNIS SCHOOL Thasaporn Naklo picks up her 100th career win.

1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ @thasaporn_n became the 17th player in school history to reach 100 career victories.#1PercentBetter pic.twitter.com/mrSqG9uCs4 — Iowa State Tennis (@CycloneTEN) October 12, 2022

SEND IT TO THE GODFATHER John Walters takes you through his keys to the game against Texas.

Iowa State hits the road this week to take on #22 Texas. John Walters has his Keys to Victory vs the Longhorns. Thank you to our friends at United Bank of Iowa. pic.twitter.com/bcGBYLo7hr — Iowa State Athletics (@CycloneATH) October 12, 2022

THE NIGHT CAP Be sure to check out this week’s episode!

Around the Country

THAT’S ASSAULT BROTHA Las Vegas Raiders wideout Davante Adams is charged with assault after shoving a worker after their loss to the Chiefs.

Point of clarity on #Raiders WR Davante Adams: He has been charged with a city ordinance violation, which is a little lower than a state misdemeanor assault charge, per the prosecutor's office. It carries a fine of $250 to $1K or up to 180 days in jail or both. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 12, 2022

UHHH BRIAN? Alex Padilla will probably end up in the transfer portal after this quote.

Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz when asked what the downside would be to making a QB change?



"What's the upside?" — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) October 12, 2022

BRIAN! “Brian Ferentz is not the problem.” - Brian Ferentz

Brian Ferentz said there isn't one specific "root cause" for the offensive problems. — John Steppe (@JSteppe1) October 12, 2022

I MEAN WHAT ARE WE DOIN FELLAS? The Ferentz family biz is above the law.

Attorneys told The Gazette they deposed former Hawkeye strength coach Chris Doyle on Tues &plan to depose UIowa AD Gary Barta on Wed in racism lawsuit. Coaches Kirk & Brian Ferentz continue to 'refuse to appear for their noticed depositions.' https://t.co/UsuY8XALQu — Vanessa Miller (@VanessaMiller12) October 12, 2022

BASKETBALL! Who’s winning MVP this season?