 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

GAMETHREAD VII: TEXAS

Please get a win

By Matthias Schwartzkopf
/ new
Syndication: The Des Moines Register Bryon Houlgrave/The Register / USA TODAY NETWORK

Iowa State (3-3, 0-3) at Texas (4-2, 2-1)

Date: October 15th

Time: 11 am

Place: Darrell K Royal–Texas Memorial Stadium

Capacity: 100,119

Line: Texas (-17)

TV: ABC

More From Wide Right & Natty Lite

Loading comments...