 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

From The Other Cyde - Bill Fennelly Interview, Cyclone volleyball heating up, Boy Band Song Draft, and Cyclones of the Week

The man, the myth, the legend.

By Aiden_Wyatt
/ new

Lea and Aiden are joined by Iowa State head women’s basketball coach Bill Fennelly this week to talk about his journey to Iowa State, the success he has sustained in Ames, how he got people interested in Cyclone basketball, and the importance of family within his program. We recap the week in ISU Athletics between volleyball, soccer, cross country, and swimming as their season gets underway. We wrap up the show with our Cyclones of the week and a boy band song draft.

Be sure to check out wherever you find podcasts!

More From Wide Right & Natty Lite

Loading comments...