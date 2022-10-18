 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

This Week in GIFs: A Tough Loss to Texas

Much improved play from the Cyclones in Austin

By CYHusker
Iowa State v Texas Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

Most Cyclone fans went into this game expecting another putrid offensive performance.

Annnnnnnd the game opened with a 3 and out with a blocked punt, putting fans into Cyclone football hell.

But then Iowa State hit 3 big pass plays in a row!

AND THEN THEY SCORED A TOUCHDOWN!

Which, naturally, was followed by a brutal Dekkers red zone interception.

Texas then promptly scored on back to back drives before halftime.

Texas would open the half with a field goal, followed by an ISU missed field goal.

And then BOOM, Jaylin Noel reels off a 54 yard touchdown.

AND THEN DEKKERS RAN IT IN FOR ANOTHER SCORE.

And then Texas ran it down our throat to take the lead right back.

The Cyclones were driving with a chance to win, and X dropped an easy pass on the 4 yard line.

And then the ref show started.

Was Dekkers down? Was it targeting? Who knows!

Live look at the league office coaching up the head official on how to handle the situation:

Hopefully whoever calls plays tosses out the old playbook during the bye week.

