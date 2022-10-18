Litecast: Optimism in Austin, Ref Questions, and Reviewing Matt’s Trip to Austin

On a new absolutely loaded Litecast, Austin, Matt, and Dylan start by picking the best college fight songs before breaking down Iowa State’s loss to Texas. We had some positives (Dekkers, play calling, etc) but also some negatives (INTs, drops). We also discuss Xavier Hutchinson’s key drop, how the game was lost, and try to make sense of what happened with the refs on the Dekkers fumble. Matt went on the road trip, so we had to get his review of Austin. Plus, the worst Big 12 team of the week, MLB playoff questions, a Nets Minute, and Austin made a regrettable mistake in his fantasy basketball draft. Sponsored by Es Tas Bar & Grill!