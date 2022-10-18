The Mid-Morning Dump: NBA DAY

Iowa State Athletics

BYE BYE BYE Iowa State has been looking out of ‘sync’ lately, and a BYE week might be exactly what this team needs.

WEEKEND RECAP After a loss in Austin, Iowa State is 0-4 in conference play. Here’s the recap, an episode of the litecast, and this week in GIF’s.

HILTON SOUTH The Twister Sisters are in Kansas City for Big 12 media days. The Cyclones should get plenty of coverage after being named the preseason favorite to win the conference.

The Cyclones will be at Big 12 Media Day today in KC!



OH BY THE WAY... WRNL has some NCAAW coverage of their own. Aiden and Lea sit-down with Bill Fennelley ahead of this year’s highly anticipated season.

Really enjoyed doing a podcast with @leacj21 & @AidenWyatt01

Very impressive young people who were fun and professional!

Hope you give it a listen

Iowa State Way — Bill Fennelly (@ISUCoachFen) October 17, 2022

IN THE LAB Meanwhile the men’s team is gearing up for their upcoming season.

2️⃣1️⃣ Doing it on both ends of the floor. #Cyclones | #C5C

IT’S BAAAACK We can all finally stop watching football and baseball because the NBA season is HERE.

QUICK HITTERS LeMickey is dangerously close to an all-time record, the Warriors are mad, and the takes are hot.

BATTLE IN THE BRONX The sooner Aaron Judge stops interrupting my television experience, the better.

BILLS v CHIEFS My generation’s Patriots v Colts.

GREEN AND BLACK House of the Dragon is nearing a Civil War, choose your side wisely.

NBA UNIFORM WATCH Alright, new Mid-Morning Dylan segment because I suck at gambling. I’m going to highlight all 30 NBA teams with one of their new uniforms and my all-time favorite uniform from the team. Up first, the Boston Celtics.

New:

FIRST LOOK: The Boston Celtics will begin the NBA season in jerseys honoring Bill Russell.



FIRST LOOK: The Boston Celtics will begin the NBA season in jerseys honoring Bill Russell.

The new "City Edition" uniforms were designed with Bill's involvement over a year ago, and feature 11 gold diamonds down a parquet panel, honoring Russell's league-record 11 championships.

Favorite: