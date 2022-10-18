Iowa State Ranked 8th in Preseason AP Poll

Iowa State’s preseason hype has officially made it to the national stage.
Bill Fennelly and the Iowa State Cyclones will start the season ranked 8th in the country, the second-highest preseason ranking in school history. Heading into the 1999-2000 season, Iowa State was ranked 7th. That team finished 27-6, Big 12 champions, and saw a Sweet Sixteen appearance.
#️⃣8️⃣— Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) October 18, 2022
Our second-highest Preseason AP Top 25 Ranking in program history!
Here’s how the rest of the top 10 shook out.
AP preseason women's basketball poll:— Jeff Linder (@jtlinder) October 18, 2022
1. South Carolina
2. Stanford
3. Texas
4. IOWA
5. Tennessee
6. Connecticut
7. Louisville
8. IOWA STATE
9. Notre Dame
10. North Carolina State
Cyclones tip off their regular season on Monday, November 7th against Cleveland State (11 am, ESPN+).
