Iowa State Ranked 8th in Preseason AP Poll

Season is almost here!

By Aiden_Wyatt
Creighton Bluejays v Iowa State Cyclones Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Iowa State’s preseason hype has officially made it to the national stage.

Bill Fennelly and the Iowa State Cyclones will start the season ranked 8th in the country, the second-highest preseason ranking in school history. Heading into the 1999-2000 season, Iowa State was ranked 7th. That team finished 27-6, Big 12 champions, and saw a Sweet Sixteen appearance.

Here’s how the rest of the top 10 shook out.

Cyclones tip off their regular season on Monday, November 7th against Cleveland State (11 am, ESPN+).

