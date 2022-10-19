 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The After-Lunch Dump: Ocho

19 days till basketball is back.

By RyanHarrison
Iowa State Athletics

HORNS DOWN Gameday as volleyball takes on number 1 Texas.

FREE.99 Show up students.

NUMBER 8 We are getting closer and closer to basketball season, and the women will start the year in the top 10.

Around the Country

ALMOST COOL Harden had two of the (almost) coolest highlights of opening night.

YANKS GET ‘ER DONE IN 5 New York advances to face the Astros.

GOAT V GOAT Watch Monte take on Tyrese at 6:00 tonight.

I HOPE THEY FIGHT Jerry Jones and Robert Kraft had words for each other.

ONE OF THE BEST Curry picked up right where he left off.

