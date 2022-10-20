 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Mid-Morning Dump: Horns all the way down

Undefeated no more!

By Aiden_Wyatt


Iowa State Athletics

HORNS GO DOWN Iowa State upsets #1 Texas in a 5-set thriller.

BIG 12 MEDIA DAY PT 2 Today it was the men’s teams that got the attention.

HE’S HIM Monte Morris and the Wizards got the win, but Hali made big plays en route to a 26-point-7-assist effort.

Around the Country

LOTS OF SERIES LEFT Astros break out a troll for game one.

HADER DOES THE THING A strong 9th inning from Josh Hader seals the game for the Padres in game two of the NLCS.

DA BULLS Other NBA teams played tonight, but I choose to tell you that the Chicago Bulls are on pace for an 82-0 season.

WHOOPS Decided to throw this in too, sorry if you’re reading this, Dylan.

