The Mid-Morning Dump: Horns all the way down

HORNS GO DOWN Iowa State upsets #1 Texas in a 5-set thriller.
. .#RiseAbove pic.twitter.com/jwXEh9DzCg— Iowa State Volleyball (@CycloneVB) October 20, 2022
BIG 12 MEDIA DAY PT 2 Today it was the men’s teams that got the attention.
“All three of those guys are going to have an opportunity to play.”#Cyclones | #C5C | #Big12MBB pic.twitter.com/wBb617cUwI— Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) October 19, 2022
“We’ve got each others back.”@GabrielKalsche1 #Cyclones | #C5C | #Big12MBB pic.twitter.com/53iRfjwiOR— Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) October 19, 2022
“We’re trying to find guys that are really well coached, played in winning programs and guys that have developed those habits.”#Cyclones | #C5C | #Big12MBB pic.twitter.com/q9dwW3lCLF— Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) October 19, 2022
HE’S HIM Monte Morris and the Wizards got the win, but Hali made big plays en route to a 26-point-7-assist effort.
TYRESE HALIBURTON FROZE HIM IN TRANSITION pic.twitter.com/pRKuoRnoCD— NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 20, 2022
LOTS OF SERIES LEFT Astros break out a troll for game one.
Da Astros Win.— Houston Astros (@astros) October 20, 2022
FINAL: #Astros 4, Yankees 2 pic.twitter.com/nnHgbDM7oO
HADER DOES THE THING A strong 9th inning from Josh Hader seals the game for the Padres in game two of the NLCS.
Josh Hader strikes out the side to knot the series up. #postseason pic.twitter.com/WLZLAnkXVA— MLB (@MLB) October 20, 2022
DA BULLS Other NBA teams played tonight, but I choose to tell you that the Chicago Bulls are on pace for an 82-0 season.
Tell ya friends, BULLS ARE BACK. pic.twitter.com/Xp7vIx6R73— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) October 20, 2022
WHOOPS Decided to throw this in too, sorry if you’re reading this, Dylan.
Ben Simmons Nets debut:— StatMuse (@statmuse) October 20, 2022
4 points
6 fouls
-26 pic.twitter.com/ydFq5j6m10
