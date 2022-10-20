The Mid-Morning Dump: Horns all the way down

Iowa State Athletics

HORNS GO DOWN Iowa State upsets #1 Texas in a 5-set thriller.

BIG 12 MEDIA DAY PT 2 Today it was the men’s teams that got the attention.

“All three of those guys are going to have an opportunity to play.”#Cyclones | #C5C | #Big12MBB pic.twitter.com/wBb617cUwI — Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) October 19, 2022

“We’re trying to find guys that are really well coached, played in winning programs and guys that have developed those habits.”#Cyclones | #C5C | #Big12MBB pic.twitter.com/q9dwW3lCLF — Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) October 19, 2022

HE’S HIM Monte Morris and the Wizards got the win, but Hali made big plays en route to a 26-point-7-assist effort.

TYRESE HALIBURTON FROZE HIM IN TRANSITION pic.twitter.com/pRKuoRnoCD — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 20, 2022 Around the Country

LOTS OF SERIES LEFT Astros break out a troll for game one.

HADER DOES THE THING A strong 9th inning from Josh Hader seals the game for the Padres in game two of the NLCS.

Josh Hader strikes out the side to knot the series up. #postseason pic.twitter.com/WLZLAnkXVA — MLB (@MLB) October 20, 2022

DA BULLS Other NBA teams played tonight, but I choose to tell you that the Chicago Bulls are on pace for an 82-0 season.

Tell ya friends, BULLS ARE BACK. pic.twitter.com/Xp7vIx6R73 — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) October 20, 2022

WHOOPS Decided to throw this in too, sorry if you’re reading this, Dylan.