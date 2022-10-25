Litecast: Oklahoma Preview ft. KCCI’s Shannon Ehrhardt

The Litecast is refreshed from Iowa State’s bye week and to help us get ready for the next game against Oklahoma, Austin and Dylan are joined by KCCI sports reporter and OU grad Shannon Ehrhardt. The burning questions are answered like: Is Dillon Gabriel that good? What’s up with Venables’ defense? Who won the Oklahoma/Lincoln Riley breakup? And do they really overdo it with playing Boomer Sooner? After that, Austin and Dylan hit a grab bag of bye week topics from the NFL, recapping the first week of NBA action, the Nets, and if who we expect to play QB for Iowa on Saturday. Presented as always by Es Tas Bar & Grill!