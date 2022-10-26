The Mid-Morning Dump: Players of the Week

OPOTW X DPOTW Iowa State Volleyball picks up a pair of weekly awards.
12 .— Iowa State Volleyball (@CycloneVB) October 25, 2022
Annie Hatch and Brooke Stonestreet are your @Big12Conference Players of the Week.
https://t.co/clkBMkJmvI pic.twitter.com/N7dhRunWxv
GAMEDAY Iowa State plays at 4 on ESPNU.
.— Iowa State Volleyball (@CycloneVB) October 26, 2022
WVU Coliseum
Morgantown
⏰ 4 p.m. CT
https://t.co/1GK5JbFJBt
https://t.co/kbZBzmCXxL#RiseAbove pic.twitter.com/bCdcT73rmy
ALL-AMERICAN Ashley Joens is a Preseason AP All-American.
- !— Cyclone Basketball (@CycloneWBB) October 25, 2022
Another big honor for #️⃣2️⃣4️⃣!
| https://t.co/IZDQjGu8k3
pic.twitter.com/aDPf7ORQoB
GYMNASTICS! The Cyclones have their 2023 schedule locked in.
— Cyclone Gymnastics (@CycloneGYM) October 25, 2022
️: https://t.co/diOeSETi5M
: https://t.co/uhARjIfped pic.twitter.com/8zZLdrqaDB
AUBURN EDUCATION Chuck rules.
"That Auburn education pulled me through, America."— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 26, 2022
Chuck accepted Shaq's challenge to spell "spectacular" pic.twitter.com/3uZIoesMOg
WET LIKE I’M BOOK Devin Booker leads the Suns to a win over Golden State that featured seven technical fouls.
Devin Booker balled out in the Phoenix win tonight:— NBA (@NBA) October 26, 2022
34 PTS
7 AST
3 STL
☀️ pic.twitter.com/ZAirS6bMnF
FIGHTIN’ PHILS Want to go to a World Series game? Good luck.
